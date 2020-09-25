MONROE — With two outs in the bottom of the seventh during Tuesday’s matchup with Oconee County, Monroe Area’s Tori League belted what may have been the most important hit of the season for the Lady ’Canes.
League’s single to center field drove in Addalyn Perkins from third to give Monroe Area its first win of the season by a final of 7-6 over the Lady Warriors.
It was League’s third hit of the night where she went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and drive in one run.
Monroe Area’s lineup was productive against Oconee, smashing out 11 hits on the evening. In addition to League’s perfect night at the plate, Addison Ray logged three hits, Maycee Stone added two and Perkins, Hailey Wallace and Paige Van Patten had one hit each. Stone’s 2-run homer was her fourth home run of the season.
Stone also picked up the win in the circle by pitching a complete game one 90 pitches.
She gave up six earned runs while striking out one batter.
The win was revenge for the Lady ’Canes, who were blanked by Oconee County 15-0 earlier in the season.
Monroe Area returns to action Tuesday on the road at Stephens County.
George Walton 14, Loganville Christian 0
Fresh off being named the No. 1 team in Class A-Private by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, George Walton wrapped up its season series with cross-county foe Loganville Christian Tuesday with a 14-0 victory over the Lady Lions.
Lady Bulldogs pitcher Caroline Conner pitched a no-hitter during the four innings contest, striking out 11 of LCA’s 12 batters that came to the plate. LCA’s only baserunner of the game came when Elizabeth Bennett reached on an error.
GWA scored three runs in the first, but the Lady Bulldogs’ bats came alive in the third with a 10-run inning. GWA added another run in the top of the fourth to make it 14-0.
Alana Griffith led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with a 3-for-4 performance. She drove in five of GWA’s runs while scoring two of her own.
Reign Williams also had an impressive day at the dish, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Williams finished just a home run shy of the cycle during the contest.
LCA’s Hannah Starling was credited with the loss; however, the Lady Lions’ ace gave up just four earned runs in the contest.
George Walton returns to action Saturday morning at Prince Avenue Christian before returning home to face Eagles Landing Christian on Monday.
LCA travels to Hebron Christian on Tuesday then wraps up the regular season Thursday on the road against FCA Georgia.
