SCHS baseball

Social Circle High School leadoff hitter Mason Moore gets back to the bag against Prince Avenue Christian School first baseman Jud Hartwell in Monday’s Region 5-A game at Social Circle. The Wolverines won 6-3 on a two-run homer by Hartwell and three runs in the seventh inning. The Wolverines won the second game Tuesday in Bogart, 17-2. Moore had two hits to lead the Redskins. Cassie Jones photo| MAK Photography

BOGART - After suffering anarrow loss at home to top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian Monday evening, the Social Circle Redskins needed their pitching staff to step up with a good game Tuesday at the Wolverines Park.

They did not get it. Four Social Circle pitchers combined to walk 11 batters and hit five more. The 16 free bases helped Prince Avenue rack up 17 runs, good for a 17-2 run-rule victory that clinched the Region 5-Class A title. 

