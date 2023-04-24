BOGART - After suffering anarrow loss at home to top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian Monday evening, the Social Circle Redskins needed their pitching staff to step up with a good game Tuesday at the Wolverines Park.
They did not get it. Four Social Circle pitchers combined to walk 11 batters and hit five more. The 16 free bases helped Prince Avenue rack up 17 runs, good for a 17-2 run-rule victory that clinched the Region 5-Class A title.
The two teams finished off their three-game series Thursday in Social Circle. The outcome in the region and the playoff seeds were already decided.
Prince Avenue, 24-2-1, will get a No. 4 seed from Region 6. Social Circle, 21-7, will get the No. 3, which as of Wednesday was St. Francis (14-11) next Thursday and Friday.
St. Francis is one of 10 region teams playing in its crossover tournament this week. Whitefield Academy and Kings Ridge are tied in the region at 13-1. Mt. Vernon is a game up in fourth over Mt. Pisgah.
Prince Avenue set itself up to win the region by taking a 6-3 win on Monday. The Redskins, however, were right there down just 3-2 going to the top of the seventh inning. The Wolverines scored three in the seventh and that was the difference.
The walks and two home runs in the same inning by Grant Guest were the difference Tuesday.
Through 3 1/2 innings Tuesday, Social Circle had out-hit the Wolverines 6-2. The Redskins, though, had just two runs. The first came on a solo home run by Mitchell McCullough. The second came after three straight hits in the third inning, the last by Brayden Mitchell to make it 5-2, Prince Avenue.
Caden Richardson was pitching his second inning of relief when the wheels came off. Grant blasted his first homer, a two-run shot to left to make it 7-2. That was followed by a walk, a double, a strikeout and a two-run single from Ben Chatman to up the lead to 9-2.
A pitching change to Nolan Mitchell led to a hit, a walk and Guest’s three-run homer, again to left, to make it 13-2.
A third change led to three walks and two hit batters, gave way to four runs and a game stoppage by run rule, 15 after four.
Prince Avenue Coach Allen Osborne credited his team’s focus in being sharp following the win at Social Circle Monday.
“Our guys can be very disciplined at the plate. We have good zone awareness. I’m proud of our guys in their focus to go out and just play baseball,” Osborne said.
“Social Circle has a good ball club. They have very good athletes and we knew had to be ready to play well this week.”
The Redskins played well Monday and had a chance to get an early jump in the series. A two-run homer by Jud Hartwell followed by RBI hits from Trey Taylor, Daniel Bell and Luke Burnett foiled the mission.
Great pitching also helped out PAC. Hayden Marshall went six innings Monday and limited the Redskins to four hits and two earned runs. Hartwell, one of Georgia’s best sophomores, got the save with one earned run and two strikeouts.
Brayden Mitchell took the loss.
Tuesday, Banks Mason got the win, fanning five over four innings. He did not issue a walk.
Social Circle did get six hits. McCullough went 2-for-2 with a single to go with the homer. Mason Moore led off the game with a double and had a single in the third inning and scored. Paul Kendall and Mitchell had the other hits.
