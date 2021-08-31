Four days after a disappointing defeat to Monroe Area to open the football season two weeks ago, Loganville suffered an even bigger loss when starting quarterback Gavin Hall transferred to Hebron Christian in Dacula.
Just a sophomore, Hall is now playing for his third school. He was a unanimous preseason Elite 11 selection by the sports writers of The Tribune.
“I’m most disappointed for our players and coaches who invested so much in him,” second-year Loganville head coach Brad Smith said. “But now we just have to move forward and prepare for the rest of the season.”
The Red Devils will go on the road for the first time this Friday and face Forsyth Central, which opened its season with a 62-0 rout of Northview.
Hall withdrew from Loganville on Tuesday.
Hall earned the starting job at George Walton last fall as a freshman and carried the Bulldogs to the third round of state. He finished third in the county in passing and fifth in rushing, compiling nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards and accounting for 16 touchdowns.
But when former GWA head coach Shane Davis resigned following the season after being suspended by the former head of school, Hall decided he no longer wanted to play for the Bulldogs and transferred to Loganville in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.