Thirteen proved to be a lucky number for the Social Circle High School Redskins on Saturday.
Thirteen wrestlers advanced from state sectionals to earn the right to compete at the upcoming Class A state wrestling finals for coach Randy Prater.
SCHS earned three first-place finishes at state sectionals on Saturday and will now look to the individual state finals in Macon next weekend.
State sectionals were held at Jeff Davis High School.
Advancing for SCHS were:
- Braydon Mitchell, first, 106 pounds
- Connor Castillo, third, 120
- Lance Thacker, first, 126
- Caden Prater, sixth, 132
- Sean Crews, second, 138
- Kacen Taylor, first, 145
- James Eldridge, third, 152
- Will Hames, third, 160
- Jaxon Ethridge, second, 170
- JD Duvall, third, 182
- Rowen Vandergriff, second, 195
- Tucker Cleary, fifth, 220
- Ben Bruce, fourth, 285
Monroe Area High School advances six wrestlers to the Class AAA individual state finals including Tyler Willhite who finished runner-up at heavyweight.
Seth Hogan (220) and Zillon Hammond (160) were both third in their respective weight classes. Mason Keenum (152) was fourth and Jose Padilla (182) was fifth.
Te’yarah Lett (142) was runner-up in the girls division for Monroe Area.
The Mat Canes competed at state sectionals at Lake Point Sports Complex in Cartersville.
Walnut Grove High School’s wrestlers ventured to Troup County High School for their state sectionals. Kale Griswell (126), Zeb Dawkins (132), Jacob Helms (160), Parker Warren (182), Landen Moss (195) and Kyle Smith (285) each reached the finals at sectionals.
Mat Warriors Luke Meredith (106) and Skyler Jones (170) also advance to the state finals.
George Walton Academy’s Perry Jake Stone was third at 145 and Adam Denhardt took fifth place at 120 as the Mat Bulldog duo ventured to Brunswick for state sectionals. Both qualified for the state finals.
Jason Eligwe, Nathan Rhodes, Jardel Hill and Michael Turner represented Loganville High School at state sectionals at Troup County High School. Eligwe (195) finished second and Rhodes (138) was fifth. Both advance to the state finals.
Turner (170) is an alternate for state finals.
See complete coverage in the Wednesday edition of The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.