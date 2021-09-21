The local volleyball teams have entered their respective region schedules in hopes of eventually making it to state.
There have been some standout team and individual performances to this point in the 2021 campaign.
Loganville High School
The The Lady Devils entered this week 17-9 overall. LHS began region play with a 3-2 win against Jackson County last week.
Several players have been standouts including Allie Gubash, who has compiled a team-high 233 kills, 204 digs and 45 aces.
For the season Grace Hodges has 60 kills, 33 total blocks and 25 aces. Jamie Thomas has 103 kills, 27 total blocks and 35 aces. Junior Makayla Stolarik has compiled 70 kills, 60 digs and 10 aces but has been sidelined in recent weeks due to a knee injury.
The Lady Devils have gone 5-2 in recent matches with wins against Monroe Area and Prince Avenue on Sept. 9.
On Sept. 11, LHS traveled to North Cobb High School for a playdate and posted a 2-2 record, defeating Allatoona (2-1) and Locust Grove (2-1), but dropping matches to Newnan (0-2) and North Gwinnett (1-2).
“That was the first time we have participated in the North Cobb Warrior Classic play date and I intentionally wanted the team to be able to play some good competition,” coach Joe King said. “I was pleased going 2-2 that day considering the level of competition and how we played during the day.”
The team opened region play at Jackson County on Sept. 15 and recorded a 3-2 win. Senior captains Gubash and Thomas led the offense with 13 and 14 kills respectively. Thomas also had three blocks and Gubash had a team-high 16 digs and five aces.
Junior setter Iliana Cordova dished out 30 assists, along with four aces and five kills. Hodges played strong defensively with five blocks and seven digs along with four kills.
Sophomore libero Phoenix Lindquist also had a solid defensive performance with 16 digs. Junior Autumn Moore and freshman Bella Hall helped drive the offense with four kills each.
King said the program’s junior varsity team is also have a strong season at 13-1.
LHS will continue region play Thursday when LHS travels to Apalachee High School in Winder.
Monroe Area High School
The Volley Canes have struggled in the win column in 2021 but continue to push ahead.
The team is currently 3-22 overall and 0-4 against region foes.
Laura Leigh Pannell has recorded 123 kills, 238 digs and 27 aces. Teammate Emily Hill has 49 kills, 24 total bocks and 7 aces. Lily Henson has contributed 101 digs, 30 kills and 17 aces while Ellie Brooks has 23 kills, 18 blocks, 18 digs and eight aces.
Monroe Area will play at George Walton Academy Thursday in a non-region matchup.
Walnut Grove High School
The Lady Warriors are hoping to make a push in the region before all is said and done this season.
The Lady Warriors fell to defending 8-AAAAA champion Greenbrier last Thursday. Walnut Grove is 8-15 overall but first-year coach Amy Larimer said her team has played some very strong competition.
“At times we have been very good but at other times we have not been so good,” Larimer said. “Our attitude is good. We hate to lose but if we are able to learn from it then it can be a positive. If we play at the level that we are capable of then we can have success. Right now, I would say we are in the middle of the pack in the region.”
Despite the region-opening loss to Greenbrier, Larimer said her team played well.
“Greenbrier is really good,” the Walnut Grove coach said. “They didn’t lose anyone from last season and have nine seniors this year. We have three weeks to find our way and see if we can make a push for the postseason.”
George Walton Academy
The Lady Bulldogs are 14-7 overall and 1-1 in Region 8-A Private entering this week.
First-year GWA coach David Schnieders has had several players turn in impressive performances on the court.
On the court, Delany Sims has registered 198 kills, 115 digs, 49 assists, 35 aces, while teammate Kelsey Gasaway has 256 assists, 103 digs, 79 kills and 48 aces.
Catherine Atkinson has four solo blocks (16 total) and Abby Wright has contributed 97 kills, 82 digs, 30 aces and 19 total blocks.
The Lady Dogs defeated Loganville Christian but fell to Prince Avenue in their opening region matches.
Loganville Christian Academy
The Lady Lions enter this week 14-10 overall and 0-2 in region play.
Coach Mark Dossett said the team has struggled after missing almost two weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We played well in our first region matches but could not get a win,” the coach said.
LCA dropped Region 8-A Private matchups with George Walton Academy and Prince Avenue Christian on Thursday. The Lady Lions earned a non-region victory on Saturday against Westminster Christian of Watkinsville.
Jordyn Towns and Madeline Buffington continue to lead LCA. Towns has recorded an impressive 346 kills during the season.
“She continues to play well,” her coach said. “She is an amazing player.”
