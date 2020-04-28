The Georgia High School Association officially released football schedules for the fall 2020 season.
Highlighting the schedules in Walton County is the first contest between local private schools George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy to wrap up the regular season on November 6, as well as the first ever meeting between Social Circle and Walnut Grove on September 4.
George Walton will also renewe its rivalry with Social Circle. The Redskins will travel to Don Williams stadium to open the 2020 season.
Also of interest, former Loganville head coach Eric Godfree, now the head coach at Parkview, will face off against the school he led to a region title in 2008 when Parkview travels to Red Devils Stadium on September 11.
Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach and company with face off against Reach's alma mater on September 18 when the Purple Hurricanes travel to Halford Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Clarkston.
Check out the full schedules below:
George Walton:
- 8/21 Social Circle
- 8/28 At Stratford Academy
- 9/11 Union County
- 9/18 At Hebron Christian Academy
- 9/25 Mount Vernon
- 10/02 At Holy Innocents' (D)(D)
- 10/09 At Athens Christian
- 10/16 Prince Avenue Christian
- 10/30 Athens Academy
- 11/06 At Loganville Christian
Loganville Christian Academy:
- 8/21 Providence Christian
- 8/28 Monsignor Donovan
- 9/04 At Strong Rock Christian
- 9/18 At Holy Innocents'
- 9/25 Wesleyan
- 10/02 At Mount Vernon(D)
- 10/16 At Athens Academy
- 10/23 Prince Avenue Christian
- 10/30 At Athens Christian
- 11/06 George Walton Academy
Loganville:
- 8/21 At Monroe Area
- 9/04 Forsyth Central
- 9/11 Parkview
- 9/18 At Greenbrier
- 9/25 Johnson, Gainesville
- 10/02 At Jackson County
- 10/09 Eastside
- 10/23 At Clarke Central
- 10/30 At Apalachee
- 11/06 Walnut Grove
Monroe Area:
- 8/21 Loganville
- 8/28 At Walnut Grove
- 9/04 Morgan County
- 9/18 At Clarkston (HS)(D)
- 9/25 At Lakeside, Evans
- 10/02 Stephens County
- 10/09 At East Jackson
- 10/23 Oconee County
- 10/30 Franklin County
- 11/06 At Hart County
Social Circle:
- 8/21 At George Walton Academy
- 8/28 At Providence Christian
- 9/04 Walnut Grove
- 9/11 Putnam County
- 9/18 At Oglethorpe County
- 10/02 Washington-Wilkes
- 10/09 At Lincoln County
- 10/23 Commerce
- 10/30 At Towns County
- 11/06 Greene County
Walnut Grove:
- 8/21 Miller Grove
- 8/28 Monroe Area
- 9/04 At Social Circle
- 9/18 At Jackson County
- 9/25 Greenbrier
- 10/02 At Johnson, Gainesville
- 10/09 Clarke Central
- 10/23 Apalachee
- 10/30 At Eastside (SH)
- 11/06 At Loganville