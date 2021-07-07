CHALMETTE, La. — West Walton Black, a Loganville-based youth team, will begin its pursuit of the 6-and-under World Series title in U.S. Specialty Sports Association baseball play Wednesday.
The team won the state title last month and will face teams from Georgia, Louisiana and Texas at the Val Riess Complex in the New Orleans suburbs for the championship.
The event begins with pool play to set up a double-elimination tournament.
West Walton Black opens play Wednesday with a 4 p.m. game against St. Bernard, Louisiana, and a 6:20 date against Coquille, Louisiana.
Pool play continues Thursday with a game against Aledo (Texas) Orange at 9 a.m. and Westside (Louisiana) at 11:20.
The double-elimination tournament begins Friday morning.
West Walton Black advanced by winning the Final Four state championship June 19-20 in McDonough. The team scored 46 runs and allowed just 15 in sweeping the event.
Team members include Max Bower, Owen Burt, Brooks Carter, Carter Daniels, Kohen Davis, Trelazel Davis, Brody Fuller, Jason Nichols, Hampton Schumacher, Julian Siaca, Hayes Sorrells and Hudson Sorrells.
