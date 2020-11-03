Losing a player to injury is just a part of the game when it comes to football. But how that injury occurs dictates how teammates respond.
A few Friday nights back, Monroe Area quarterback Selatian Straughter limped off the field at the Purple Pit after scoring a touchdown on his team’s opening possession against Stephens County. He spent the rest of the night on crutches and, one knee surgery later, learned his season was done.
It’s disappointing to be sure, and his absence could have a big impact on the team’s final win-loss record. But his teammates have moved on as they prepare for the biggest game of the year against second-ranked Oconee County Friday night.
Meanwhile, just over week after Straughter went down, another Hurricanes player was injured and lost for the season. But his injury occurred not on the gridiron but on a curvy local road. And instead of outpatient surgery, Davious Branch is in the hospital battling for his life.
The situation is sad on so many levels. A senior, Branch just took up football this fall after enduring the pleading of coaches and players the previous three years to join them on the gridiron. Despite his lack of experience, his athleticism immediately earned him at starting role at safety and then cornerback.
A shutdown defender, he effectively eliminated one third of the field for opposing quarterbacks. In his last game, a 42-13 win over East Jackson, Branch earned Player of the Week honors in the county.
He’ll be sorely missed for both his contributions on and off the field.
Fortunately, Monroe had a bye last Friday. Needless to say, it’s been a tough few days for his teammates and coaches and the Hurricanes community at large, and playing a game while a beloved brother was fighting to hang on would have been too much to ask.
Head coach Kevin Reach, who’s experienced similar circumstances in his decades-long coaching career, heard of the accident shortly after it occurred from a fire fighter who’s also on his staff. A few hours later, he and his team and assistants along with a host of parents and fans were gathered together to pray at 1025 Church on East Spring Street.
Last Thursday, they gathered again to lift Branch and his family up, praying for strength and healing.
Tommy Fountain, Sr., senior pastor of the church, has led the response to the incident. His congregation has partnered with Monroe Area High School and is particular involved with the athletics programs.
On fall Fridays when the Hurricanes are home, members of the church feed the team, work the concession stand, and video the games. So they are fully invested in the team.
“This thing could go one of two ways,” Pastor Fountain said. “It could either motivate them or hurt them.”
Knowing the team as he does, he’s betting on the former.
