One of the many glowing adjectives describing Hank Aaron is that he was generous. I am among the many who can attest to this quality of a man who was a giant among men. It was 1982 and the U.S. Postal Service was issuing the first of three baseball stamps on August 1st of that year, the Jackie Robinson stamp. In 1983 the Babe Ruth stamp would be issued followed by the Roberto Clemente stamp in 1984.
I was living in North Carolina at that time and involved with a first day cover hobby/business owned by a most creative man. For each issue of postage there is a ceremony commemorating the person, place or historical significance. There are companies that produce special envelopes for the stamp and at the ceremony the USPS has a one-day cancellation that reads, “First Day of Issue.” These first day covers become in essence, collector’s items.
My buddy, John and I had secured a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers to produce a few thousand Jackie Robinson first day covers to be given to season ticket holders as well as sold at Dodger stadium during a long homestand. It was an incredibly exciting time. Meeting Peter O’Malley, then owner of the team along with Tom Lasorda and the star pitcher of the day, Fernando Valenzuela was all surreal. This followed the breath-taking events in Cooperstown where the Jackie Robinson stamp was issued and for you fellow Atlanta Braves fans, the day Hank Aaron was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, August 1, 1982.
John discovered that on August 21, 1982, the Atlanta Braves would be celebrating the silver anniversary of the 1957 world baseball champions, the Milwaukee Braves and an old timer’s day baseball game would precede the regularly scheduled Braves game. John wanted to design a special anniversary cover with a picture of Hank hitting his 715th home run on April 8, 1974 and have the USPS issue a one-day cancel for the envelope reading “Silver Anniversary 1957 World Baseball Champion” and a baseball image that read “Old Timers Day Station.”
I spoke with the Braves public relations person, Wayne Minshew a number of times by phone, sending him many samples of John’s work. I ended up flying to Atlanta meeting with Wayne and other officials to get the endeavor to home plate, so to speak. After an apparent OK from Ted Turner, we got the green light. John then came up with the idea of presenting Hank a framed set of the different covers honoring his induction into the Hall of Fame.
Selling this idea with Wayne was more difficult, but I was eventually assured it wouldn’t be a problem. We packed up our stock and headed to Fulton County Stadium with incredible anticipation. Arriving the day before the game John began setting up a couple of locations to sell the products. I joined Ted Turner while he was grabbing a bite to eat and introduced myself. I gave him a copy of the Dodger cover and described the special first day cover to be cancelled the next day. Looking at the collector’s item he asked, “Now Tim, if I hold onto this how much will it be worth in 10-years?” “Oh, Ted, it will easily double in value,”I quipped! He smiled and continued talking and eating, mostly talking.
On the morning of the big day, I was given 10 minutes to address the Braves 400-Fan Club about what we were doing. To say I was nervous looking out at so many famous faces is putting it mildly! Before heading to the old timers’ locker room that afternoon, I was stunned to be informed that Hank had not been given a heads up about the presentation. I was beside myself.
Upon entering the locker room, I was star struck looking into the faces of Lew Burdette, Warren Spahn, Eddie Matthews and in the rear of the room siting on a stool getting dressed, Mr. Hank Aaron. As I approached him, he looked up at me immediately suspicious. In a sentence I told him why I was there stating I was aware he had not been informed of the presentation we hoped to make. Staring at me he said not a word.
I knelt down on one knee eye to eye mumbling an apology, but mostly describing how much time we had put into this project and how important this was to me, a horrible baseball player, to honor him. I started to tear up and stopped talking. Hank looked at me for the longest time and said, “OK, I’ll do it!” Oh my God, it was Christmas! When I told the PR staff waiting outside that he would accept the gift, they structured everything before the start of the game. “Ladies and gentleman here to make a special presentation to Hank Aaron are two representatives of Andrews Cachets from Asheboro, NC.” In front of the Braves dugout John and I made the presentation. Hank was warm, friendly and with a huge smile gave John and me firm handshakes, sincerely thanking us.
During that short old timer’s game Hank did what he always did, he hit a home run. But it was the kindness and generosity of Hank Aaron to a man he had never met that made me feel like I was the one who hit a grand slam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.