To the rescue again came Sherm Johnson for the Loganville Red Devils.
The Dallas Baptist signee went to the mound with the defending AAAAA champions guarding a 7-4 lead with no out and two on in the bottom of the seventh inning in a potential close-out game of the AAAAA series with Greenbrier.
Johnson quickly ended things for Greenbrier’s hopes of a comeback. He struck out the Wolfpack’s Logan Brogdon for the final out and sent Loganville to the AAAAA Championship series.
Loganville, 31-8, will face McIntosh at the home of the Gwinnett Braves’ Coolray Field in the best-of-three state championship series.
“I felt pretty confident again,” Johnson said of his three-batter outing for the Game 2 save. “Me and Coach (Brandon) Englin had a plan. He said I would come in the seventh inning if anyone got in trouble. I knew I had to do my job, and that’s fill up the zone and throw strikes.”
Loganville was up 1-0 in the series after winning Game 1, 12-5.
They trailed for the only time in the series at 2-0 after Greenbrier scored two in the second inning off Jordan Davis, who had been lights out the past month on the mound.
“JD did not have his best off-speed stuff tonight,” said Loganville Head Coach Bran Mills. “He settled in there in the middle innings and his velo held up.”
Davis struck out Bryson Bell to end the two-run rally in the second and he fanned six over the next four innings. The lone mistake was a solo home run to right field by Jamie Daly.
“We knew Daly was a really good hitter. He had the home run and then the triple,” Mills said.
It was Johnson and the rest of the crew that got something started in the third inning against Greenbrier’s Brody Cleveland. Johnson’s single to left scored two to tie the game at 2. He then scored on a hit through a hole on the left side by Davis Roesler for a 3-2 lead.
Joseph Johnson and Noland Keener reached on hits to start the fourth. Courtesy runner Jack Phillips scored on Keener’s hit following a balk call that got him to third base. Keener scored on Johnson’s second hit of the game.
Daly’s homer made it 5-3 after four innings. It stayed that way to the sixth when Jaylen Jones walked, went to second and scored on Jordan Johnson’s RBI walk.
Layne Ayres got run No. 7 with a pinch-hit single and then scored on James Beaver’s hit.
A four-run lead seemed safe for Davis but Daly tripled when a ball got lost in the lights. Two straight hits ended Davis’ night at 7-4.
Davis went six innings, allowed four runs, three earned, off seven hits and two walks. Johnson got two strikeouts and a fly out in his three batter outing.
He also had two hits and drove in three.
I work forever, and forever on my hitting. Now, it comes more natural and I’m more mature at the plate,” Johnson said.
A 10-run second inning saw the Red Devils send 16 batters to the plate. The result was 10 runs off nine hits, two errors, two hit batters and two wild pitches.
All nine Devil batters reached and scored in the inning.
Tucker Segars went the first three innings and left with a 10-0 lead. Layne Ayres pitched four in relief. He allowed five runs off seven hits.
Gage Fullerton had three hits and scored two runs to lead Loganville. Sherm Johnson had two hits as did Jaylen Jones and Davis Roesler. Jordan Johnson drove in two with a double that was the key hit in the 10-run outburst in the second. Mark Abell took the loss for Greenbrier, and could not get out of the second.
Gabe Kirkland had three hits to lead the Pack.
