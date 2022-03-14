The Dallas Cowboys didn’t take a chance on letting Michael Gallup test free agency.
The team locked the Monroe Area High School graduate down with a five-year deal reportedly worth up to $62.5 million this week. Gallup would have been an unrestricted free agent as of Wednesday.
Dallas drafted the wide receiver in 2018 out of Colorado State. He has 15 touchdowns in his pro career and had 1,000 yards receiving in 2020.
We have agreed to terms with veteran @michael13gallup. ⭐️Read more ➝ https://t.co/rdLvfNTbDR pic.twitter.com/I2Sw4dTFhP— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 14, 2022
But Gallup battled a calf injury in the early part of last year, then tore his ACL in Dallas’ 25-22 loss to Arizona on Jan. 2. He sat out the playoffs as the NFC East champion Cowboys made another disappointing early exit, a 23-17 loss to San Francisco in the wild card round.
Gallup had surgery in early February and Dallas still hasn’t been in the Super Bowl since the 1995 season.
Gallup’s last three years at Monroe Area, 2011-13, he helped the Purple Hurricanes to a 31-6 record including two region championships and three straight state playoff appearances.
After graduating from MAHS in 2014, Gallup played two years at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, before transferring to Colorado State. Dallas chose him in the third round of the 2018 draft, the 81st overall pick.
