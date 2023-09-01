Howard runs out of bounds

Emadd Howard runs out of bounds pursued by a pack of Panthers in Walnut Grove’s drubbing of Chattahoochee County in their home opener.

 Blake Tuttle | Special to The Tribune

After taking a bye week following a narrow loss, Walnut Grove’s home opener was a return to last year’s form as the Warriors won big over Chattahoochee County, 40-0.

Walnut Grove got the scoring started midway through the first quarter, as quarterback Reid Fagan ran in a touchdown from three yards out. Zachary McDaniel’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.