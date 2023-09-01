After taking a bye week following a narrow loss, Walnut Grove’s home opener was a return to last year’s form as the Warriors won big over Chattahoochee County, 40-0.
Walnut Grove got the scoring started midway through the first quarter, as quarterback Reid Fagan ran in a touchdown from three yards out. Zachary McDaniel’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors took advantage of a miscue by Chattahoochee to score a second time before the quarter was over. The Panthers muffed a long punt by Jackson Andrews to give the Warriors the ball back at Chattahoochee’s own 12-yard-line. Only seconds later, Emmad Howard scored on a 12-yard touchdown to make it 13-0. The kick sailed wide on the point-after attempt.
The Warriors had more special team success in the next quarter, as Josh Peart caught a Panthers’ punt and returned it 52 yards for Walnut Grove’s third touchdown of the night. This time the kick was good for a 20-0 lead.
After Chattahoochee lost the ball to the Warriors again, Fagan got his second score of the night with a 52-yard touchdown run capped by McDaniel’s kick to go up 27-0.
Howard got a second touchdown of his own a few minutes later as he ran the ball in from a yard out. The kick was no good to make the score 33-0.
Chattahoochee lost the football on its opening drive of the third quarter and Walnut Grove’s Emery Langston grabbed it adn returned it seven yards for anohter touchdown. McDaniel’s kick made it 40-0.
By the end of the third quarter, starters Fagan and Howard were done for the night as the Warriors coasted to victory.
