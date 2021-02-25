The Region 8-AAA title game didn’t quite go like Monroe Area planned, but despite a tough 61-52 loss to No. 2 ranked Hart County, the Hurricanes are still in a good spot heading into the post season.
Monroe Area finishes as the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAA and will host Greater Atlanta Christian Wednesday night at Hurricane Alley. The Hurricanes also finished the regular season ranked as the No. 10 team in Class AAA.
Heading into Saturday’s contest, Monroe Area was unranked and a heavy underdog to Hart County. But the Hurricanes made it interesting, tying Hart County at 15-15 after one quarter of play.
Monroe Area took a slim lead into the locker room at halftime, going up 24-23 before the buzzer sounded.
Hart County came out of the locker room and went on a 15-10 run in the third quarter to take a 38-34 lead into the fourth quarter. From there, the Bulldogs expanded on the lead and went on to win 61-52.
Derrick Brown led the way for Monroe Area with 20 points followed by Damareon Whitner with 13 and Vonte Newell with 11.
Monroe Area returns to action Wednesday night at 7 against the No. 3-seeded Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans at Monroe Area High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.