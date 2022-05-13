This is an exciting time to be a sports fan in Walton County.
The end of the 2021-22 scholastic sports season is near, but we have three teams still battling for state titles.
Saturday in Rome, the undefeated George Walton Academy girls tennis teams heads to Berry College to battle the Wesleyan School for the GSHA Private A Girls Tennis Championship.
Bulldogs Coach Chiara di Salvo-Roque’s girls have won 21 team matches this season.
The last two have been in comeback fashion. In the quarterfinals, they trailed Mount Vernon 2-0 after dropping both singles matches and were down a set in doubles. GWA roared back, winning both doubles points and then saw No. 3 singles player carry them home with a straight sets victory.
Then last week, over the course of two days, GWA rallied from a 1-0 deficit and a rain delay, to beat Holy Innocent’s 3-1.
This time, the No. 1 doubles team came back from a set down to even the match and then dominate the third set to nail down the team victory.
The No. 2 doubles team of Riley Root and Avery Collin and Lang, in singles, had already secured two match points.
Good luck to the GWA Girls’ bid for a first team title in tennis on Saturday.
Over in Loganville, the Red Devils will be at home Saturday afternoon for a crucial semifinal series with Decatur.
Decatur sent home the defending State AAAAA champs, Starrs Mill, on Monday. Decatur is 29-5 on the season, easily the best record of the four teams left in AAAAA.
Loganville, however, has tradition on its side and a good record, to boot. The Red Devils have won all six playoffs games to date, and are 28-8 overall.
They also have five state championships on the mantle, including three straight from 2017-19 and a runner-up in 2021 to Starrs Mill.
Social Circle’s baseball team will continue its grand tour of Georgia next week. The Redskins won their third straight road series Wednesday night beating the team that put them out of the Public A playoffs last year, Academy for Classical Education in Macon.
The two teams split a double header Tuesday, leaving it for Wednesday to see who goes to the semifinal round. Social Circle won 5-4. Next up, a trip to No. 2 Charlton County. It is Folkston which is somewhere down near the Florida swamps.
Besides, tennis and baseball. There is golf, too. George Walton’s boys golf team heads to Austell for the Private A State Tournament at Dogwood Monday and Tuesday.
The State Track and Field meets will also be held next week around Georgia. Social Circle qualified six for the Public A meet in Albany.
Jeff Byrd is the Sports Editor of the Walton Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.byrd@waltontribune.
