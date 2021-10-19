LOS ANGELES — If you didn't know better, you might think the Los Angeles Dodgers' power button is hidden away somewhere, stuck in a corner where they can push it only when they find themselves completely backed in, all options exhausted.
Because it wasn't until they were trailing by three runs in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, six outs from falling into a three-game deficit, that their offense regained consciousness in time to grab a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves.
It was then, as the sun set on Dodger Stadium and maybe their season if they didn't intervene, that Will Smith poked a single up the first base line to give the Dodgers a tiny bit of life. AJ Pollock's groundball sneaked up the middle, just out of the shortstop's reach, to give the Dodgers a real-life rally.
And it was then, just as the lights started to take effect, that Cody Bellinger swung through two pitches as if he were trying to hit them to the moon.
On the third swing, he shortened things up, a little less motion, and less became more. He hit a fastball high and out of the zone to deep right center and tied a game that his team spent in some combination of haze and quicksand until he lifted it out, surgically repaired right shoulder and all.
"We were dead in the water," manager Dave Roberts said. "[Bellinger's homer] flipped everything."
That swing seemed to lift a weight off his team's shoulders, one Mookie Betts picked up and hurled out of the stadium when he hit an RBI double that scored Chris Taylor to give Los Angeles the lead a few batters later.
What had looked certain to be a 3-0 Atlanta lead in the series was suddenly a 2-1 difference - utterly surmountable for these Dodgers, who came back from a 2-0 deficit against this team in this round just last year. Then, as now, they seemed to need the pressure. Then, as now, they came alive.
Perhaps it could only have been Bellinger who saved the Dodgers. The 2019 NL MVP is one of just a few Dodgers to find offensive revival, instead of regression, this October.
Chills. pic.twitter.com/AKcC4NPXvB— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 20, 2021
After a miserable season spent trying to regain strength in the shoulder he hurt last postseason, after he hit .165 and drove in just 36 runs, Bellinger has driven in six runs in the Dodgers' nine playoff games. His swing was the Dodgers' third hit with runners in scoring position all series. They needed every one of them.
But that eighth-inning swing was different, not the same all-or-nothing type that caused him to struggle with velocity this season. It wasn't the same big swing he took at breaking balls in the dirt all year. It wasn't meant to slug. It was meant to single.
"For him to be able to get to a ball out of the zone at the top is incredible," Dodgers hitting coach Brant Brown said. "All the kudos go to him for his diligent work. It's been tough for him."
Putting the barrel on the ball became Bellinger's more limited goal late in the season, after a year of long swings and big misses yielded a season so unproductive it strained credulity from a former MVP.
He and the Dodgers' hitting coaches lowered his hands, trying to cut the loop out of his swing and go directly to the ball. He did drills to help him hit velocity, and he learned to let breaking balls go in exchange for being able to hit fastballs up. Adjustments are hard to make on the fly, but Bellinger had no choice.
"When you hit rock bottom," Roberts said, "there's a lot of opportunity for openness and change."
Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson said later he would throw the same pitch again in the same situation. It was up and out of the zone at 96 mph. Those aren't supposed to be hittable - particularly for a hitter like Bellinger, who struggled to meet velocity with the barrel all season.
"Probably in years past, not having gone through the struggles, he might not have made that adjustment," said Roberts, who admitted that at times this season Bellinger wondered whether he would ever get a hit again.
His most recent one bailed out Walker Buehler, who is usually the one to bail out the Dodgers in October times of need. And while Tuesday was not technically an elimination game for the Dodgers, it did represent their last chance to give themselves margin for error. Overcoming a 3-0 deficit requires perfection. Overcoming a 2-1 deficit is less daunting.
Buehler and the Dodgers led until the fourth. Corey Seager hit a two-run shot in the first to give the Dodgers a quick lead, but it should have been bigger. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton walked four men in that inning. The Dodgers couldn't come up with the big hit they needed.
By that time, Los Angeles was 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position and had left 20 runners on base in 19 innings. In the second, that number grew to 21 in 20.
What the Dodgers couldn't do in that first inning, Atlanta did to Buehler in the fourth. They took advantage of every Dodgers miscue, a dropped flyball at the wall by Gavin Lux, a ball that bounced off Seager's glove. Former Dodger Joc Pederson drove in a run. Adam Duvall tied the score. Seager couldn't handle Dansby Swanson's hard groundball to deep short, giving Atlanta the lead.
.@LieutenantDans7, for the lead!#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/JCQFpATpJM— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 19, 2021
Then Buehler walked Eddie Rosario on four pitches to give the Braves another run, and Roberts came out to get him. Buehler, the steadying influence in so many Dodgers series - the stopper - had imploded.
His team seemed to be doing the same. By the fifth inning, Atlanta had double the number of hits with runners in scoring position Tuesday (four) as the Dodgers did all series. Trea Turner and Justin Turner had all but disappeared offensively.
Betts' best efforts - two walks and a single before that key eighth-inning double - did not appear to be enough to will the Dodgers' offense to life. For all their history of rejuvenation, these Dodgers looked like a group that was falling flat, one that couldn't revive itself when it mattered most.
"It's impossible not to be aware of it," Betts said of the Dodgers possible looking at a 3-0 series deficit. "... All it takes is a hit or two and you get some energy and you forget."
Brown has been telling these Dodgers to single teams to death all postseason, but it hasn't always materialized. He pointed to Smith's and Pollock's singles in that eighth inning as the foundation of the comeback. But, of course, those singles wouldn't have been much consolation without Bellinger's big swing - the big swing that was actually a short swing, which is precisely why it worked.
"When Belli comes through there in the eighth, it's kind of a sigh of relief, like we finally did it," Betts said. "Now it becomes contagious."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.