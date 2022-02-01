Numerous local high school wrestlers shined at their respective individual duals this past week.
Social Circle High School qualified all 14 wrestlers for state sectionals while Walnut Grove High School will send 13 Mat Warriors.
Coach Randy Prater’s Mat Redskins had 10 first-place finishes at the traditional area meet including Brayden Mitchell (106), Connor Castillo (120), Lance Thacker (126), Sean Crews (138), Kacen Taylor (145), James Etheridge (152), Will Hames (160), Rowen Vandergriff (195), Tucker Cleary (220) and Ben Bruce (285).
No SCHS wrestler finished lower than second place. CJ Duren (113), Caden Prater (132), Jaxon Etheridge (170) and JD Duvall (182) each were runner-up.
Walnut Grove also had a strong showing at its traditional area meet. The Mat Warriors won the team standings and had eight first-place finishes including Zeb Dawkins, Gage Ragsdale, Jack Ponder, Jacob Helms, Skylar Jones, Parker Warren, Landen Moss and Kyle Smith.
Luke Meredith and Kale Griswell were second and Gunnar Stringfield took third place. Brandy Mendoza and Zied Basti finished fourth and will also advance to sectionals.
WGHS hosted its traditional area meet which also included Loganville High School. The Mat Devils had two runner-up finishers including Nathan Rhodes (138) and Jason Eligwe (195). Michael Turner (170) was third and Jardel Hill (160) was fourth. Vanstone said senior Jack Ponder winning his first match was a highlight of he day.
“He hasn't entered a competition since November and he won the event with a torn ACL,” the coach said.
Monroe Area High School competed at traditional area at Stephens County on Saturday. Seth Hogan and Tyler Willhite were champions.
Bradyn Sorrow, Jose Padilla, Omarion Stryker, Zillon Hammond, Mason Keenum, Levi Wilson, Nick McLeroy and Demontae Johnson were each in the top four of their respective weight class. The Mat Canes will compete at Lake Point Sports Complex in Cartersville for sectionals.
George Walton Academy’s Perry Jake Stone was champion at 145 while teammate Adam Denhardt (120) was runner-up at the Class A Private traditional duals held in Commerce.
The Bulldog duo will travel to Brunswick for state sectionals.
