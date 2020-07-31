High school football player previews: Now that the Georgia High School Association is allowing players to participate in preseason workouts, the prospect of a football season in the fall has improved greatly. As a result, area players will soon be hard at work in the weight room and on the practice field preparing for the new year. Each week during the summer, The Walton Tribune will highlight the top returning players who are expected to make a major impact for their respective teams.
With two years left to grow and improve, Brayden Sorrow could become a much-sought-after college football recruit.
As of now, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound George Walton Academy junior is still a few inches shy of fitting the mold that most Division I coaches look for in a player.
“If he were 6-foot-1 or 2, every college in the country would want him,” Bulldogs head coach Shane Davis said. “He’s that good.”
Sorrow was plenty good in his first full season on the GWA varsity last fall, playing both sides of the line and hardly ever leaving the field. He was a run-stuffing, bull-rushing defensive tackle and a road-grader and backside protector as an offensive tackle.
But this season, he’s expected to be positioned behind both front lines. On defense, he’ll likely start at middle linebacker and on offense he’ll platoon at fullback.
“He’s very versatile,” Davis said. “No matter where you put him on the field on Friday nights, he’s going to make a difference.”
Sorrow played both positions in middle school, but his path was blocked by upperclassmen when he was promoted to varsity. But graduation has opened the door and he’s more than ready to step up.
At middle linebacker: “I’ve played there before and know what to do,” Sorrow said. “Me and Coach Davis have been talking about me moving there for two years, and now it’s happening.”
At fullback: “I tried it my freshman year, but we had some seniors playing there,” Sorrow said. “But now I get a chance to touch the ball.”
Sorrow brings to what will be a young GWA squad this fall experience and a high football IQ. But it might be his attitude that’s most impactful.
“He’s tenacious, he plays with an unbridled motor and guts, and he’s got a spark and a little nastiness,” Davis said.
It’s that mentality that’s enabled him to be successful against much bigger, and maybe more talented, players.
“It’s crazy to watch him on film going against guys that are 50 or 60 pounds bigger than him,” Davis said. “Anybody that plays against him is going to have a tough night.”
Davis is hoping Sorrow’s mindset is contagious. He’s expected to be among the team leaders this season.
“I think we’ve got some guys on this team who are really pushing people in the weight room and on the field. For me, I want to try and motivate my teammates and hold them accountable on every play.”
He’s also hoping to improve his chances of playing at the next level.
“I have a feeling in a couple of years, some college coach somewhere is going to be very lucky to get him,” Davis said.
