While our local Georgia High School Association members are pacing the floor and wringing their hands over the next several months, our area private schools will be kicking back in their easy chairs, smoking a cigar, and loving life.
GHSA executives will meet tomorrow to begin deliberations over the upcoming reclassification of their member schools. As usual, it’ll be a harrowing process as the governing body of extracurriculars tries to level the playing field.
The attempt has become a biennial assault on private schools, who some in the GHSA perceive as a problem to be solved because of their inordinate success.
Tiring of the constant attempts to hold them back, a dozen privates bailed on the GHSA two years ago, opting to move or return to the Georgia Independent Athletic Association. Among those was George Walton and Loganville Christian.
Depending on how things go with the latest reclassification, they might have a few more join them.
Given the major change coming down the pike this year, the private school issue could be overshadowed.
Specifically, the GHSA is planning to pare down the number of classifications from eight to seven.
It’s a move that’s been a long time coming and has received widespread praise. But it leaves schools below the highest classification a tad worried.
When the 46 schools in Class AAAAAAA are dispersed, it will cause a cascading effect. The population discrepancy among schools in certain classifications will widen and the number of playoff spots will decrease.
As a result, getting into the postseason will become much more challenging. Given the many schools that have coasted into the playoffs, many for the first time ever or in a long time, it will be a shock to the system.
But it will make earning a postseason bid, and the regular season, more meaningful.
So what’s likely to happen to our four GHSA members? I can only guess at this point.
When all is said and done, I’d bet that all remain in their current classification (Loganville 5A, Walnut Grove 4A, Monroe Area 3A, and Social Circle 1A). Monroe Area is ranked in the middle of 3A and, depending and how the numbers break down, could fall to 2A.
Regardless of happens, schedules for everyone but Social Circle will get more difficult, assuming the Redskins stay where they are.
But that’s a good thing. Since GHSA went to seven classes in 2016 (eight actually if you count the splitting and publics and privates), the percentage of teams making the playoffs exploded, largely because the region sizes shrank.
For example, in 2021, GWA football tied a mark for fewest wins in a single season with two. One of those was a region win, which was good enough to get them into the playoffs. Not to pick on the Bulldogs, because similar scenarios have played out statewide over the past six seasons.
We should know how everything pans out by early next year. Meanwhile, GWA and LCA can relax and enjoy the show.
