GHSA

While our local Georgia High School Association members are pacing the floor and wringing their hands over the next several months, our area private schools will be kicking back in their easy chairs, smoking a cigar, and loving life.

GHSA executives will meet tomorrow to begin deliberations over the upcoming reclassification of their member schools. As usual, it’ll be a harrowing process as the governing body of extracurriculars tries to level the playing field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.