Looks like the local prep baseball record books are safe for another season.
Already crippled by rainouts, the 2020 season was recently cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, most area teams played less than half of the games on their schedules, leaving fewer at bats and starts for players to beef up their final stats.
That’s unfortunate for several players, who were on track for outstanding seasons.
For the third time in the past four years, a Monroe Area player won the county batting title. Ethan Phillips, one of six seniors who had the Hurricanes on track for a historic season, finished with an area-best .438 average. He also led in RBI with 14.
Compared with his numbers from just a year earlier, he was one of county’s most-improved players.
As a junior, in his first season as a full-time varsity starter, he finished with a paltry .179 average, collecting just 12 hits all year. He had already compiled more than that when the season was ended after just 13 games.
“He’s always had the talent,” Monroe Area manager Chad Kitchens said. “He just had some bad luck last year. But the hits that weren’t falling last year were going in this time.”
He also made a smooth transition on defense from second to third and was the third pitcher in the starting rotation, finishing with 12 strikeouts, ranking him 10th in the county.
Loganville’s Ian King, who was ninth in the county in hitting last spring (.371), moved up to second with a .385 average. Fellow Red Devil Maven Farmer was third at .375.
Loganville’s Daniel Braswell was the county’s home run king with four, and he finished eighth in hitting with a .333 average.
On the mound, Loganville’s Riley Cruce ascended to the role of ace after pitching behind Connor Bruce and Caleb Garner, who combined for 22 wins last year.
Cruce picked up wins in three of his six starts and led the county in strikeouts with 25. He allowed just two earned runs and walked only five.
Cruce also led the county in ERA, posting a 0.68 average in 20 innings of work. Walnut Grove’s Owen Morgan joined Cruce as the only other pitcher in the county with an ERA under 1.00. Morgan posted a 0.87 ERA in 16 innings of work.Morgan’s teammate Austin Little finished the season with an ERA at 1.00.
Little, who compiled 44 strikeouts last year, was well on his way to besting that with 23 this year, good for second in the county. Monroe Area’s Hunter Redden was close behind with 22.
Loganville Christian managed to play just two games this year before the season was called so they had no qualifying stats to report.
BATTING AVERAGE
Player/School Avg
Ethan Phillips, MA .438
Ian King, LHS .385
Maven Farmer, LHS .375
Silas Griffeth, MA .367
Hunter Redden, MA .353
Koby Dunn, GWA .348
Gabe Jones, SC .346
Daniel Braswell, LHS .333
Garrett Dove, MA .333
Will Bailey, GWA .326
RBI
Player/School RBI
Ethan Phillips, MA 14
Garrett Dove, MA 12
Daniel Braswell, LHS 11
Koby Dunn, GWA 10
Jackson Daniel, LHS 9
Dylan Hawley, SC 9
Ian King, LHS 9
Jackson Ford, LHS 8
Will Bailey, GWA 7
Tony King, GWA 7
HOMERUNS
Player/School HR
Daniel Braswell, LHS 4
Walker Bell, MA 1
Jackson Daniel, LHS 1
Nathan Hooks, WG 1
Ben Howard, GWA 1
Coby Wilkerson, WG 1
PITCHING RECORD
Player/School W-L
Riley Cruce, LHS 3-0
Austin Little, WGHS 3-0
Owen Morgan, WGHS 3-1
Dylan Hawley, SC 2-1
Trenton Burnett, LHS 2-2
Justin Carroll, WGHS 1-0
Cody Cook, MA 1-0
Silas Griffeth, MA 1-0
Koby Dunn, GWA 1-2
Jake Lance, GWA 1-2
Brady Head, SC 1-3
STRIKEOUTS
Player/School Ks
Riley Cruce, LHS 25
Austin Little, WG 23
Hunter Redden, MA 22
Brady Head, SC 21
Dylan Hawley, SC 17
Noah Brown, WG 15
Dawson Coe, LHS 14
Silas Griffeth, MA 14
Koby Dunn, GWA 13
Ethan Phillips, MA 12
Walton County ERA (Min. 15 innings)
Athlete School ERA
Riley Cruce LHS 0.68
Owen Morgan WGHS 0.87
Austin Little WGHS 1.00
Dylan Hawley SCHS 1.16
Brady Head SCHS 2.22
Koby Dunn GWA 3.34
Trenton Burnett LHS 3.42
Aiden Rainey GWA 4.01
Hunter Redden MAHS 4.03
Jake Lance GWA 5.35