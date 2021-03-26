Any athlete will admit, injuries are a part of sports. John Hopkins University estimates that of the nearly 30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports each year, more than 3.5 million will sustain some sort of injury.
So, what can be done to keep athletes performing at their very best or returning to their best after an injury? That’s where certified athletic trainers come into play.
Atlanta Rehabilitation and Performance Center, located in Loganville in the Kroger shopping center, is the sports rehabilitation clinic responsible for providing athletic trainers to many of the high schools in Walton County including Loganville, Monroe Area and Loganville Christian Academy.
“Athletic trainers are health care professionals who specialize in the prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions,” Monroe Area athletic trainer Chris Carruth said.
Through Atlanta Rehab’s athletic trainer program, each participating school is provided with its own athletic trainer who covers every sport.
“Athletic trainers with Atlanta Rehab will spend a few days a week in the clinic during the morning hours whether in the clinic or next door assisting our team physicians (Atlanta Bone and Joint Specialists),” Carruth said. “By being in the clinic, it enhances our relationship with the physical therapists who will be tending to our athlete, as well as assist in the rehabilitation of all patients that walk through the door. We are a phone call away for the school, and that takes priority; but it’s important to keep our clinical skills up-to-date.”
While Atlanta Rehab provides trainers for most of the schools in the county, the company doesn’t cover all schools. That’s where Play Safe, a 501C(3) nonprofit organization, comes in. Walnut Grove athletic trainer Megan Mercer works for Play Safe and is in charge of all sports at the Grove.
“None of our Walton County schools receive funding from the state to provide our services as athletic trainers to the student athletes,” Mercer said. “With Play Safe being a nonprofit, we obviously survive on funding from outside sources. One of the biggest supports in this area for us right now is Athens Orthopedic Clinic, specifically working with Dr. Shane Smith and Dr. David Harkins at Walnut Grove and Social Circle. Bringing awareness to that is crucial for our survival as an organization and to continue to provide services at the schools.”
While at each school, the athletic trainers are responsible for coverage of all home sporting events and practices. Spring happens to be the busiest time for athletic trainers with an average of five sports to cover at each school.
“We cover practice, get kids ready for practice be it by taping, stretching and evaluating injuries that may have occurred,” Mercer said. “We’re at each school by ourselves so we get to take in a little bit of each sport in.”
With only one athletic trainer at each school, prioritizing which sports get covered can be an issue, but it’s an issue they are able to manage.
“Obviously, most people know us from our time spent with the football team, both at home and on the road,” Carruth said. “Unfortunately, we cannot do that for every sport with there being one athletic trainer at each school, so we focus on all home events and when a team makes the playoffs, we will be right by their side to the end. If a coach or athletic director approaches us about traveling for a particular game, we do what we can to try and make it work.”
If an injury on the field does occur, each school’s athletic trainer is able to evaluate an athlete on the field and determine the severity of the injury.
“We are the first responders at the schools. The big role of the AT is the evaluation of injuries,” Carruth said. “Once evaluated, the AT will make the decision whether the athlete can go back into competition or if triaging is needed and have the athlete go see our team physician for further evaluation. ATs will then play a huge role in the communication between the athlete, parent, team physician, coaches, and whomever else might be a part of the evaluation/rehabilitation process.”
Mercer agreed with Carruth on evaluation being one of the most important part of the trainers’ job.
“I’d say a lot of what we deal with, at least at the high school level, is can an athlete go back to play,” Mercer said. “Is there something we can do right now to get the athlete back on the field or do we need to call parents to come get them or do we need to send them straight to an urgent care or emergency room. It helps ease the parents mind instead of the athlete saying ‘Oh I think I sprained my ankle.’”
When it comes to treating a severe injury, Carruth, Mercer and other athletic trainers communicate with doctors and orthopedist to help coaches know when a player will be back on the field.
But injury prevention is just as important as evaluation and treatment. Many times, injuries can be prevented by proper care before and after games or practice.
“Injury prevention is another component we take pride in,” Carruth said. “Whether it may be the jumping mechanics of an individual, issue with someone’s stride, or excessive compensation to name a few, we are looking for ways to fix the issue to prevent a potential injury from occurring.”
COVID-19 has provided another challenge for athletic trainers. In May of 2020, coaches and administrators began talks of how to get back to playing sports after everything was put on hold in March. At the end of May, the GHSA officially announced a plan to allow schools to begin summer conditioning in the second week of June.
Initially, no more than 20 people were allowed to use a school's facility at a time, including coaches, and each group of 20 was to remain the same to limit exposure. There was also supposed to be a 15-minute window between sessions to clean and sanitize.
“It was a nightmare logistically,” Carruth said of trying to develop a plan for coaches and players to follow to conform to GHSA’s guidelines. “We had all these rules of sanitation, sanitation, sanitation which is great from my standpoint as a healthcare professional, but it slowed the workflow down for all the different groups. We had to get the kids and coaches to buy into doing all the temperature checks and everything else we needed to do to even step foot into the building.”
But as weeks went on, the GHSA began to relax those limitations incrementally until teams were finally able to fully practice.
Despite the demanding nature of their job, Carruth and his colleagues find satisfaction is seeing athletes they’ve treated get back on the field of play.
“Seeing your kids get back on the field is huge,” Carruth said. “If we don’t have to do anything, it may be boring for us, but it’s exciting at the same time because it shows our kids are healthy and that’s what our goal as athletics trainers is, it’s to see those kids out on the field doing what they love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.