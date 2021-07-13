A Monroe Area running back has led the county in rushing the past four seasons. Chances are very good it’ll extend that streak at least another two years.
Alan Jones was the latest Hurricane to finish atop Walton running statistics, compiling 1,006 yards in 2020. He was just a sophomore.
“I’m just glad he’s going to be with us two more years,” said Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach.
Jones has set a personal goal of 1,500 yards this season. It hardly seems a stretch.
He might have hit or surpassed the mark last fall had he not been playing behind a quarterback who ran the ball on nearly every play over the final six games of the season.
“We don’t have another Byron on the team,” said Reach, referring to quarterback Mason Byron who took over midway through the season and ran 87 times for 661 yards.
Most of those carries are expected to go to Jones this season.
At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with great speed and quickness, Jones is a threat both between tackles and on the edge. He’s especially effective in the open field, which is where he made some of his biggest plays last fall.
Jones was the second-leading receiver on his team with 17 catches for 340 yards and five touchdowns. Most were lobs into the flat where he was able to get one-on-one with a defensive back.
He scored on a 53-yard reception that broke open the Stephens County game and a 30-yard catch and run that clinched a win over Walnut Grove.
Despite his success, Jones is unimpressed with his receiving skills.
“I don’t think I catch the ball very well,” Jones said. “I dropped a lot of passes I should have caught last year. It’s something I’m working really hard on.”
That’s bad news for opposing defense, who already must find a way to slow down his running.
Jones had his biggest game last fall in his varsity debut against Loganville. He ran 24 times for 184 yards and a touchdown.
“There was some pressure going into that game and I was a little scared,” Jones admitted. “But once I got the rock and started running, I felt better and knew I could do it.”
He went on to surpass 100 yards rushing in six games.
“He’s a great athlete who runs well and he’s got good vision,” Reach said. “You get him in open space, he’s pretty good. But all he really needs is a little crack and he can make a play.”
In addition to carrying much of the offensive load, Jones will be pulling double duty at cornerback.
“He won’t be coming off the field very much,” Reach said.
