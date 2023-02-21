Braydon Mitchell

Social Circle wrestler Braydon Mitchell wins his class at the A Traditional meet in Macon. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Walton County had a great day at the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling Tournament at the Centre Plex in Macon Friday and Saturday.

Five individuals won state titles in their weight class and in three different classifications. The Social Circle boys wrestling team, which finished third in the state at the team duals in January, were declared the Traditional team champs by the GSHA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.