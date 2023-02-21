Walton County had a great day at the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling Tournament at the Centre Plex in Macon Friday and Saturday.
Five individuals won state titles in their weight class and in three different classifications. The Social Circle boys wrestling team, which finished third in the state at the team duals in January, were declared the Traditional team champs by the GSHA.
Another big highlight was the county’s most outstanding wrestler, Walnut Grove’s Landon Moss went out in style.
The 190-pound Warrior, won his third straight individual title in the 190-195 class but this time in the rarest of feats, in a third different classification. Moss won the AAAAAAA title in 2021 when he was a sophomore at Brookwood High School. Moss transferred to Walnut Grove and then won the AAAAA championship last year for the Warriors.
Saturday, he added the Class AAAA Championship for Walnut Grove, winning in dominating fashion.
Monroe Area produced a state champion as well as Zillion Hammond won the AAA Championship.
Social Circle had three win individual titles. Taking crowns were Braydon
Mitchell, Connor Castillo and C.J. Duren.
Walnut Grove had state finalists, finishing as runners up. They were Zeb Dawkins and Parker Warren.
Monroe four other wrestlers finish in the top five. Te’yarah Lett was the State AAA runnerup. Ca’Vaughn Durham had a third place finish. Scott Hogan placed fourth in AAA while Isaiah Delanie was fifth.
