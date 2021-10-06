Local volleyball teams are entering the final matches of the 2021 regular season and are making final preparations for their upcoming area tournaments.
The five Walton County volleyball squads each continue to benefit from strong play from several individuals.
George Walton Academy
The Lady Bulldogs are 21-9 overall and 1-2 in Region 8-A private entering this week.
First-year GWA coach David Schnieders has had several players have impressive seasons on the court.
On the court, Delany Sims has registered 317 kills, 202 digs, 61 assists and 56 aces while teammate Kelsey Gasaway has 441 assists, 161 digs, 106 kills and 64 aces.
Sophomore Catherine Atkinson has 31 kills and Abby Wright has contributed 123 kills, 103 digs, 40 aces and 33 total blocks.
In recent action, GWA has posted non-region wins against Greater Atlanta Christian, Cherokee Bluff, Flowery Branch, Apalachee, Habersham Central, Loganville and Monroe Area. The Lady Dogs did fall 2-0 to Athens Academy in area play.
GWA will travel to Morgan County to face the Lady Bulldogs and Harlem in non-region play Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
Loganville High School
Coach Joe King’s team was 4-1 in area play entering this week and 22-12 overall.
Area wins have been against Jackson County, Clarke Central, Apalachee and Walnut Grove with the lone setback to Greenbrier, the No. 3 team in the state.
On Sept. 25 the Lady Devils participated in the Gainesville Play Date, going 2-2. LHS posted victories against Habersham Central and Gainesville, but dropped matches against George Walton Academy and Oconee County.
“The girls have worked hard this season and have a real good chance at playing for an area championship,” King said.
LHS will play at least one area tournament match at home.
Several players have been standouts including Allie Gubash, who has compiled a team-high 233 kills, 204 digs and 45 aces.
For the season Grace Hodges has 93 kills, 45 total blocks and 30 aces. Jamie Thomas has 144 kills, 41 total blocks and 51 aces.
King said the program’s junior varsity team continues its strong season at 23-1 including a first place showing in the Northeast Georgia championship tournament.
“I look forward to our JV group doing great things in the next few years,” King said.
Walnut Grove High School
The Lady Warriors enter the final week of the regular season at 9-18 overall and 1-4 in area.
WGHS will play at Apalachee Thursday in area action. The Lady Warriors were looking to break a three-match losing streak against area foes going into the final two contests. Walnut Grove was scheduled to host Clarke Central on Tuesday of this week.
Loganville Christian Academy
The Lady Lions have compiled a 17-12 overall record and a 1-4 mark in area (8-A private).
The Lady Lions fell to Athens Academy and Tallulah Falls in recent region action and earned non-region win before they defeated Athens Christian School 2-1 on Sept. 28 for its first region win of the season.
Standout Jordyn Towns has been out with an injury, her coach said.
“We had to change the lineup but the girls responded,” coach Mark Dossett said. “We handled it really well.”
Sophomore Ella Morris had 11 kills, 17 digs and six aces in the team’s area victory last week while Maddie Bullington had three aces, five kills and 12 digs.
The team is now preparing for the upcoming area tournament. Brackets were set to be released on Wednesday.
“It was not a bad regular season,” Dossett said. “We increased our win total from last season. We lost several matches due to COVID so we would have had the chance for more wins.”
Monroe Area High School
While wins have been tough to come by for the Lady Canes, coach Nicole Richards said the players have continued to battle throughout the season.
Monroe Area (5-26 overall, 1-7 in area) defeated Franklin County 2-1 on Sept. 28 for its first area victory.
“That was a great win for us,” Richards said. “If we can get another area win that would put us in better position for the upcoming tournament.”
Laura Leigh Pannell has recorded 158 kills, 292 digs and 35 aces. Teammate Emily Hill has 59 kills, 29 total bocks and 17 aces. Lily Henson has contributed 116 digs, 34 kills and 19 aces while Ellie Brooks has 32 kills, 22 blocks, 27 digs and nine assists.
Avery Connell has recorded 328 digs, 39 assists and 10 kills.
Monroe Area was scheduled to compete regular season area play on Tuesday of this week against Oconee County and East Jackson. Regular season non-area matches against Alcovy, Clarkson, Loganville, Commerce and Salem.
“We want to finish this season on a positive note,” Richards said. “We want to have that momentum for the offseason and going into 2022.”
