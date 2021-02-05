John Zorn had never heard of Rose Bone.
But when the Athens Academy transfer showed up in July at an off-season workout, the Loganville girls basketball coach began to rethink his outlook for the upcoming year.
“I knew right away we had something special,” Zorn said of the 5-foot-11 power forward.
The unexpected transfer, along with the emergence of freshman sensation Emaya Lewis, has the long-time Lady Devils head coach not only pondering the possibility of winning the program’s first region in over two decades. He’s also allowing himself to consider a serious run at a state championship.
“I think we can play with any of the best teams in the state,” Zorn said.
Loganville (20-3, 11-3 Region 8-AAAAA) proved that early. After losing its season opener to Archer, it rebounded with wins over Mill Creek and Norcross. All three are Class AAAAAAA schools.
“When we beat Norcross in overtime, I think the girls started to believe that they could be pretty good,” Zorn said.
They’ve been nearly flawless since the new year, winning 10 off 11 games in 2021, the only loss a 64-62 overtime heartbreaker to Greenbrier, which sat a half game ahead of the Lady Devils in Region 8-AAAAA entering the weekend.
But if Loganville, currently ranked sixth in the state, defeated Eastside Friday night and concludes the regular season with a victory over cross-county rival Walnut Grove Thursday, it will enter the league tournament as the top seed.
The Lady Red Devils haven’t won a region title since 2000, long before Zorn arrived on the scene. Despite his success at the school — winning over 200 games and averaging better than 20 victories a year — he’s yet to add a league title to his impressive resume.
But he’s got his best chance this year.
The Lady Devils returned a pair of double-digit scorers in Janae Charles, who tied for the county lead the county in scoring average last year with 12, and Sydney Bolden, who scored 10.2.
So far this winter, they are averaging 12.7 and 11.4 respectively. Leading the team is Bone with 13.2.
Coming off the bench is Lewis, who’s adding 7 a game. But she’s been most impressive on the boards where she pulling down seven rebounds a game. Already a tall middle schooler at 6-foot-1, she hit a growth spurt in the off season, adding a couple of inches between summer workouts and the start of the season.
Lewis, combined with Charles, who led the county in rebounding last with 8.9 a game, are a formidable force in the paint.
“We’re long and athletic and fast,” Zorn said of his team. “That’s a really good combination.”
And heading into tournament time, the Lady Devils are a really good team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.