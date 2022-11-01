It promises to be a stressful weekend for local football fans.
The postseason fate of your favorite prep team will be decided on Friday night.
And on Saturday, Georgia’s shot at defending its national championship will either be enhanced or greatly diminished.
So once the high school playoff seeds are set and the great orange hoard returns north, you’re going to need a chance to blow off some steam. Have I got a suggestion for you.
On Sunday afternoon, a local congregation will be hosting an event that’s open to everyone. It’s the first annual Sports Festival, which will be led by First Baptist Monroe and hosted by George Walton Academy.
It’ll offer fun, food, games, and prizes before concluding with my most-anticipated part, a message from one of the greatest Bulldogs to ever suit up between those sacred hedges.
Jon Stinchcomb is the younger of a pair of brothers who had sterling high school careers at nearby Parkview before moving on to Athens, where they terrorized opposing defenses as All-American offensive linemen for the Bulldogs.
Both advanced to the NFL and had solid careers before retiring. Matt spent seven years as a pro, splitting time between Oakland and Tampa Bay, while Jon played eight years in New Orleans, where he was part of the Saints only Super Bowl winner.
But that’s where their paths diverged. Matt stayed close to the game as a member of the media. You’ve no doubt seen and heard him on fall Saturdays as a commentator and color man on SEC Network broadcasts.
Jon, two years younger, has been more behind-the-scenes, though no less influential. Among his many contribution is as chairman of NG3, or Next Generation 3.
It’s a Christian organization whose focus is high school students. The “3” in the name represents character development, community service and positive change. These are the goals of the group as they work with students who are living through a critical time in their lives.
They are making choices that will impact their futures. The influencers they encounter will largely determine which path they take.
NG3 hopes to provide positive role models and mentors. And goodness knows, with the rot of social media, kids nowadays can use all the help they can get.
NG3 has a group in over a dozen schools in north Georgia, including three in Walton County: George Walton, Monroe Area, and Walnut Grove. If you have a child in any of those schools, I’d encourage you to look into NG3.
Meanwhile, the festival starts at 5:30 Sunday evening. Come out for a good time and an inspirational message from a great Dawg.
Here’s hoping he’s in a good mood after Saturday’s big game.
Email: sports@waltontribune.com
David Johnson is a correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
