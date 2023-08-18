Monroe Area football 2023

Monroe Area’s defense Kaleed Lattimer (10), Dacian Davis (65) and Ca’Vaughn Durham swarms Eastside back J.P. Harris Thursday at the Purple Pit in a pre-season scrimmage. The Purple Hurricanes host Loganville Friday at 7:30 p.m. Phillip Hubbard photo | The Covington News

While a repeat of last year’s highly thrilling four-overtime contest is unlikely, Friday’s clash between Loganville and host Monroe Area is big one for bragging rights and an early pivot point for both teams.

Monroe’s loss in the 45-39, four-overtime game, seemed to cloud the team for the next month or so. It resulted in an uncharacteristic Hurricane season mark of 6-6. Purple Canes Coach Kevin Reach called the 6-6 season “unacceptable” in his pre-season interviews this summer. In order to improve on that mark, a win will be needed against the visiting Red Devils.

