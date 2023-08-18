While a repeat of last year’s highly thrilling four-overtime contest is unlikely, Friday’s clash between Loganville and host Monroe Area is big one for bragging rights and an early pivot point for both teams.
Monroe’s loss in the 45-39, four-overtime game, seemed to cloud the team for the next month or so. It resulted in an uncharacteristic Hurricane season mark of 6-6. Purple Canes Coach Kevin Reach called the 6-6 season “unacceptable” in his pre-season interviews this summer. In order to improve on that mark, a win will be needed against the visiting Red Devils.
Loganville, meanwhile, comes in with a new coach in Gene Cathcart. Red Devil fans got their first looks of his new offense in a pre-season scrimmage against Cedar Shoals on Aug. 4 at Red Devil Stadium.
The four-wide spread produced 21 points and more than 300 total yards in offense.
While the team did run for 162 yards, the first unit, led by sophomore quarterback
Brody Hannah, threw 26 times and completed 15 for 142 yards.
Monroe, meanwhile, kept things tightly vested against Eastside. It was by design.
“We didn’t show much,” Reach said after the Thursday scrimmage that Eastside won 20-0.
The Hurricanes held six starters out against Eastside. The biggest two were safeties Russell Hunley and Blake Raffield. The pair will be the keys in handling Loganville’s spread.
An insight toward that matchup lies in last year’s game against Prince Avenue Christian. PAC runs a similar offense as the new-look Red Devils, with the four-wide spread. Raffield had two interceptions against PAC quarterback Aaron Phillo. Phillo came back in the second half and delivered a 29-21 win, but it was the closest game all season for the Wolverines, who won the GHSA A championship.
“They got a little head start because we scrimmaged first and then they went a week later and we had no film on them,” Cathcart said. “A big thing for us will be having positive energy because it is going to be hot, again.”
Monroe also kept out Darrion “Flash” Manuel, who is being counted on to lead the Canes’ running attack.
The Canes defense, which Reach, said played well in the majority of its snaps against Eastside, is led by defensive end Rickey Robbins and outside linebacker Charles Manga.
Loganville counters with two big receivers in Yale commit Charles Barkley-Smith and Ahmed Souare and slot wideouts Tyler Breedlove and Jasmin Marshall. Chris Wilson will be the Devils’ featured back.
The LHS defense is keyed by lineman Dylan Robbins and linebacker Luke Culbertson.
