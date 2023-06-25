Blake Raffield

Monroe Area safety Blake Raffield is an Elite Eleven player for the upcoming 2023 season. Raffield was first-team All-Walton County in 2022. Photo courtesy Monroe Area High School football

To hear Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach describe Blake Raffield, you can’t help but think he could be talking about a couple of previous Hurricane stars.

“He just gets the game of football,” Reach said of his returning senior. “He sees things that other players don’t and, if we need a key play, he’s somebody we look to.”

