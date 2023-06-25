To hear Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach describe Blake Raffield, you can’t help but think he could be talking about a couple of previous Hurricane stars.
“He just gets the game of football,” Reach said of his returning senior. “He sees things that other players don’t and, if we need a key play, he’s somebody we look to.”
He could just as easily have been describing Chandler and Mason Byron, who each started at quarterback for Monroe, setting school records and leading their teams deep into the state playoffs.
It’s hardly surprising that that Raffield is a cousin of the Byrons.
Like his family predecessors, he’s earned all-state honors and is on the verge of etching his name in the school’s record book for most career interceptions.
But also like his cousins, he’s not an intimidating presence physically at 6-foot, 155 pounds.
“You wouldn’t expect much to see him get off the bus,” Reach said. “But when he puts on the pads, he’s a different person.”
Entering his third year as a starter, he’ll be back at free safety, where he’s been among the team leaders in tackles and has seven picks.
He had four last year with 133 yards in return. His biggest game was against top-ranked Prince Avenue in which he intercepted Wolverines four-star quarterback Aaron Philo twice with 74 return yards.
On the season, he was credited with two fumble recoveries that he scooped and ran for 109 yards.
In addition to his defense responsibilities, he’ll be pulling double duty on offense, where he could become the fourth member of the family to line up under center.
“He’ll mostly play wide receiver, but he could get some snaps at quarterback in a wildcat situation,” Reach said.
During his senior season, Chandler Byron set a state record for most yards rushing by a quarterback in a season.
A year later, Mason was thrust into the starting quarterback role when Selatian Straughter went down with an injury. Running mostly out of the shotgun, he rushed for nearly 700 yards.
Given his blood line, and a quirk of fate, Raffield could be following in same cleats as his cousins.
