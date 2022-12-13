Though I’d rather have been there in person covering one or more of our local squads, it was fun kicking back on my cozy couch binging on the Georgia High School Association state football championship games last week.
As usual, there were equal parts blowouts and nail-biters. No matter the outcome, the games were entertaining, largely because of the level of play. Most notably, the play of the youngsters.
Back in my day, underclassmen in the starting lineup were virtually nonexistent. They had to pay their dues and take their lumps before getting into the varsity rotation as juniors and seniors.
A combination of year-round training, personal trainers, and specialization (focusing on just one sport) has resulted in advanced maturity and early advancement.
Take for example Carrollton quarterback “Ju Ju” Lewis. His team fell in the 7-A championship game Saturday night, a 70-35 affair that set a record for most points scored in a GHSA championship game.
But it wasn’t for lack of effort by Lewis that his team came up short. A 15-year old ninth-grader who reportedly won’t smile in pictures because he’s subconscious about his braces, Lewis had an historic evening.
After leading his team, which had been bumped up from 6-A because of the GHSA multiplier, through an undefeated season to that point and the state final, the young man had a career night, which is just 15 games old and has three full seasons remaining.
He passed for 531 yards, a GHSA state final record, and accounted for all five of his teams scores, including a pair of 80-yard TD passes.
He might not have the size or the flowing mane, but he’s already drawing comparisons to former Carterville and Clemson great Trevor Lawrence. He’s also already been offered by multiple Power 5 schools.
Just a few years ago, a precocious ninth-grader led a local team full of young starters within a couple of games of state title. Gavin Hall stepped in for George Walton, surpassing a couple of returners, and led the Bulldogs to the third round of the state playoffs, all on the road.
But for the controversial coaching change, he might be preparing for his senior campaign for GWA.
And what about Logan Cross, who just spent the past four years helping resurrect the Social Circle football program. He was second in the county in passing as a freshman.
Excuses about having a young team are quickly being dismissed, because it’s no longer uncommon for a freshman or sophomore to be better than their older, more experienced counterparts.
All things being equal, a coach will still pick a senior over a freshman. But age and talent seemed to be mismatched these days.
That’s good news for our local programs, who are losing a boatload to graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.