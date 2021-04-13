Monroe Area High School senior Taylor Prince is a student-athlete who lets her play on the soccer field do the talking for her.
Prince does not like the limelight but she certainly excels in the spotlight for the Lady Canes. During her career she has scored more than 100 goals and the number could be even higher if not for her unselfish nature, her coach said.
Mickey Folsom has coached high school and club soccer for more than 20 years. In that time, he said Prince is the best striker he has been able to mentor.
“She is a respectful player who comes from a good family,” Folsom said. “They made sure she got the proper training to excel in the sport.”
Prince played club soccer her eighth grade year and then made a seamless transition to the varsity level. As a freshman she scored 38 goals, shattering the previous single-season record of 24. She also had 16 assists.
As a sophomore, the Monroe Area standout added 28 goals and 18 assists. In her junior season, shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince added 26 more goals to her career total along with 16 assists. Going into her final stretch of the 2021 campaign, Prince has netted 27 goals and 16 assists with two regular season matches remaining on the schedule.
“The only way teams can stop her is to put two or three defenders on her,” Folsom said. “For the most part, any player can be called a striker but the key is to finish the play and put the ball in the net. She is just relentless when it comes to scoring goals.”
Her toughness is also something her coaches proudly point out. In a match against Apalachee High School this season, she suffered an MCL injury in her right leg. She went the doctor the following day and after a short rehab, Prince was back on the field two days later.
“Other teams look to take her out,” Folsom said. “She suffered a shoulder stinger in one match but fought through it. She is a tough competitor. A lot of her success comes from God-given talent. She sees the field and sees an opening before it happens.”
One unique aspect about Prince’s game is that she is equally strong using her right or left leg. In a recent match against Franklin County, Prince scored three goals. Folsom said against some opponents it would be easy for the senior to score 10 goals but she works to get her teammates chances to find the back of the net.
“Playing soccer is something that just kind of happened when I was very young,” Prince said. “I enjoy my coaches and my teammates. My family support also means a lot.”
Despite her accomplishments for the Lady Canes, Prince has not completely decided about her playing career after high school. She has drawn the interest of various schools and Folsom said there is no doubt she can play at the next level.
“I have really been going back and forth on it,” Prince said about playing at the next level. “For now, I want to finish this season strong and get into the playoffs.”
Monroe Area qualified for the postseason in Prince’s freshman season but missed out the following year. COVID-19 prevented the team from going last spring.
Prince’s resume reads like a “Who’s Who” among high school soccer players. She was first team All-Region as a freshman and was the Region Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Prince was also first team All-Region as a sophomore. In her shortened junior season, she still scored 26 goals with eight assists in just nine games.
Her playing career began when she was si years old. She played for the Sharpshooters of the Monroe-Walton County Recreation Department and has competed across the Southeast. She also competed three years with the RYSA in Conyers.
“Her foot skills are very rare to find,” Folsom said. “She is very fast with a lot of leg strength. Her balance and knowledge of the game she loves to play is way ahead of her competition. It is amazing to watch her move and pass the soccer ball and makes passes that make you wonder how she could have done what she just did.”
Her career goals behind the soccer field include becoming a radiologist. She would also like to help coach young players and help train them.
