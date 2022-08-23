I’m not one to boast “I told you so,” since I bat about .200 when it comes to getting things right. 

But if you took my advice from my previous column in this space and attended the Loganville-Monroe Area football game last Friday night at Red Devil Field, let me just say, you’re welcome.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.