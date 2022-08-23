I’m not one to boast “I told you so,” since I bat about .200 when it comes to getting things right.
But if you took my advice from my previous column in this space and attended the Loganville-Monroe Area football game last Friday night at Red Devil Field, let me just say, you’re welcome.
Over the past several weeks, I highlighted the top 10 prep football games you wouldn’t want to miss this fall, and the annual grudge match between our two oldest schools was atop the list. I knew it would be a good one. I had no idea it would go down as one of the most memorable games in Walton County high school football history.
And truth be told, if I’d been asked to make a pick, I’d have gone with the Hurricanes, who have dominated the series in recent years, were ranked among the state’s top 10, and had three three players listed on the preseason All-State team.
Given the outcome, I have no shame in the pick. The teams were as evenly matched as ever.
For 48 minutes, the defenses dominated as they battled to a 17-17 tie. Then the madness began.
In overtime, Alan Jones, the Hurricanes third-year starting running back and one of the preseason All-State picks, scored three straight touchdowns. The Red Devils responded with a Solomon Leslie TD run and a rushing and passing score from quarterback Johnny Crowe.
That all set up the most bazaar finish, certainly in the state and maybe the nation, Friday night, given the postgame reaction on social media.
The Red Devils took the ball to start the fourth OT and proceeded to lose three yards in two plays. Facing third-and-13, Loganville’s third-year head coach Brad Smith said he glanced at his play sheet and saw one he’d yet to try. It was the old “banana in the tailpipe play.” Surely you’ve heard of it.
It goes something like this. The quarterback takes the snap and hands it to a retreating tight end who, with his back to the line of scrimmage, heaves the ball into the end zone to a second tight end streaking over the middle.
According to Smith, the team had practiced the play three times at the end of practice earlier in the week and it worked only once. It worked to perfection Friday night. It went to the 1, and they punched it in on the next play, for the 45-39 lead.
The Red Devils defense kept Monroe out of the end zone on its ensuring possession.
A video of the play, shot with a phone from the Red Devils sideline, spread like wildfire across the country. It even made ESPN.
Suddenly Loganville football is on the map and its head coach is a genius. But it just as easily could have gone the other way, and Smith is a buffoon who costs his team a win over it’s biggest rival.
It was a gutsy call no matter how you look at it. It could also be season-changing.
After this game last year, Loganville’s starting quarterback bailed on the team, transferring to another school and left the Devils reeling.
This time, Loganville finds itself in a much better spot. A play and win like this could transform a season. If nothing else, it builds team chemistry and boosts confidence.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
What’s more, it’s a sign that, as the late-great Larry Munson used to proclaim, Ol’ Lady Luck just might be smiling on the Red Devils this fall.
Unfortunately, we’ve probably seen the last of the “banana in the tailpipe.”
