Walton County has three of the best softball teams in the state this year.
Oh, and the sun rose in the east this morning and will set in the west.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Walton County has three of the best softball teams in the state this year.
Oh, and the sun rose in the east this morning and will set in the west.
Yeah, I know, neither one is news.
For years, the girls who swing bats and throw and catch little round balls have been the pride of our locality. Typically, up to four teams are making serious runs at state championships.
Heading into the week, two teams were ranked No. 1 in their respective classification (Loganville in AAAAA and Walnut Grove in AAAA). Social Circle was No. 2 in Class A, Division I.
George Walton, which finished runner up in Class A private last fall, is facing a major rebuilding year, having lost a boat-load of seniors, including all-state pitcher Taylor Tinsley, who’ll be pitching for UCLA this year.
The Lady Bulldogs are also playing in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (aka GISA) since the school abandoned the Georgia High School Association.
Meanwhile, Loganville Christian is off to its best start in program history, having won six of its first nine to enjoy its first winning record in a long time. Like GWA, the Lady Lions rejoined GIAA this fall. The two will square off in what is now a much-anticipated three-game series later this month.
The lone outlier is Monroe Area, which is still reeling after its head coached, Nicole Conwell, passed away this past summer. She was another in a long line of coaches who have struggled to get the Hurricanes program untracked.
Before her unfortunate passing, the program seemed to be moving in the right direction. In fact, they won three straight last week under new coach Clint Edwards last week, which included wins over Loganville Christian and Social Circle.
We have three legitimate shots at three first-place trophies making their way back to Walton this October.
The Lady Red Devils, who lost to the eventual state champ in the semifinals last fall is loaded.
The Lady Redskins, the last local program to win a state title in 2018, lost in the quarters last fall and appear to have successfully completed a rebuild.
The Lady Warriors, who fell in round two last fall, just a game shy of going to Columbus, are poised to make up for that.
Ironically, we might have been limited to just two state titles had Walnut Grove not dropped into AAAA this year. But it would’ve been cool to see the Devils and Warriors battling it out for the state title.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
Email: sports@waltontribune.com
David Johnson is a correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.