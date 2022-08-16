For three weeks now, we’ve been counting down the top 10 games involving our local prep football teams this upcoming season. So far, we’ve covered nine, and they promised to be some doozies.
But none have been in rank order, until now. It’s time to reveal what I consider the one game on the calendar you won’t want to miss fall.
If you’ve been following along, and know anything about the local gridiron scene, you’ve already guessed the game I’m aching to see. Truth is, it’s an automatic in the top 10 and regularly in the top two or three.
If you can only see one local game this fall, circle on your calendar opening night, Aug. 19. That’s when Monroe Area travels to Loganville to renew the county’s longest running, and most heated, rivalry for the 41st time.
The Hurricanes lead the series by a slim 22-18 count.
Historically, it’s been a rivalry of runs. Played for the first time the year of our nation’s bicentennial in 1976, Monroe won 10 of the first 11. Actually it dominated, winning half by shutouts.
But the series swung in 1989 when the Red Devils hired a new head man in Tommy Stringer. The legendary coach and athletics director impacted every program at the school, hiring winning coaches and building new facilities, including the one that now bears his name.
But most important for many
was that he snapped the Hurricanes’ losing skid and won four straight, the school’s first winning streak in the series. The celebration following that first win was legendary and is still talked about in old-timers circles today.
Monroe countered in 1993 with the hiring of Mark Whitley, who’s now the athletics director at GWA. He turned things back in favor of the Hurricanes by winning five of six.
The rivalry took yet another turn in 2004 when Eric Godfree, current head coach at Parkview, took over the Red Devils after Springer stepped away from football. He won six of eight.
But Monroe regained the upper hand with the hiring of Kevin Reach in 2017. The Hurricanes have four of five, the only setback an overtime thriller in 2020.
On the other side is Brad Smith, who suffered a 27-7 loss in this first game as a head coach.
Smith feels the vibe on rivalry week and he knows the importance of winning this one for both his team and the community.
In the grand scheme, it means nothing. The teams are in separate classifications and hence different regions.
But in reality, it means everything. Bragging rights can be brutal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.