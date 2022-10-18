It’s probably a tad premature to label Walton County as Winnersville, a moniker long held by Valdosta, which’s is still home to the most successful high school football program in the country.
But judging by the start of the 2022-23 prep sports years, things are definitely looking up for our local prep programs.
This weekend could be the start of something truly historic.
On the softball diamonds, all six of our local teams made the state playoffs in their respective classifications, four by winning their league titles. Two began play on Saturday with the rest a few days later.
Loganville appears to have the best shot at bringing home a first-place trophy, seeing as how they had a stranglehold on the No. 1 ranking in Class AAAAA for most of the year.
Social Circle, which closed out the regular season at No. 4 in Class A, Division I, is certainly in the conversation.
But the biggest and certainly most inspirational story on the diamond is Monroe Area, which endured the death of the its head coach prior to the start of the season. For years the lone GHSA-affiliated team to miss out on the postseason, the Lady Hurricanes pulled off the unthinkable, not only making the playoffs but entering as a top seed after winning their region.
On the gridiron, we’ve not looked forward to a Friday night this pivotal in a long time. Two teams could put a stranglehold on region titles while three others are still in the running.
Unbeaten Loganville. That’s right, unbeaten and third-ranked Loganville eight games into the season faces its toughest and likely final hurdle between it and a first-ever perfect regular season.
Jefferson has been one of state’s hottest programs over the past decade, winning five region titles and a state championship. And Memorial Stadium is one of the toughest places for a visitor to win.
Meanwhile, Walnut Grove will host the biggest game in school history when second-ranked North Oconee comes to town. A win would not only set a record for most wins in a regular season, but would make the region title theirs to lose.
Despite a losing record, Monroe Area is ranked No. 8 in the state. It’s an indication of the reputation the Hurricanes have developed over the past five seasons as a perennial contender. On Friday, they’ll try to keep alive their region title hopes against a team whose hearts they broke last fall en route to the league championship.
Finally, Social Circle takes on one of its oldest rivals as its begins pursuit of a region championship. What will likely be the unofficial region championship game is still three weeks away against top-ranked Prince Avenue. But looking ahead could be deadly, so focusing on Friday’s game is critical.
Buckle up local prep fans. It’s going to be wild but thrilling ride.
David Johnson is the sports correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
