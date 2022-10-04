I’ll admit it. I was skeptical of the Social Circle football team.
On paper, they looked like a good bet for a deep run in the state playoffs. They have a four-year gunslinger at quarterback, a deep group of receivers, a solid couple of backs to keep defenses honest, and some key returners on the line.
Defensively, two-way players and some speedy headhunters meant they’d be vastly improved.
But through their first four games, three of which I’d seen in person, they were underwhelming.
They were manhandled by a much-improved and much bigger Morgan County team and they struggled against an undermanned George Walton team that’s still a few years away from being competitive.
They routed struggling Loganville Christian, but gave up some big plays in the process.
Once again, I thought, I’d been overly optimistic about Social Circle.
But then, two weeks ago, Friday happened. The Redskins played host to an unbeaten and eighth-ranked Lamar County team that featured one of the nation’s top recruits. They won 39-7.
C.J. Allen, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection, is a four-star recruit and considered the third-best player in the state. He’s committed to the University of Georgia.
For the Trojans, he pulls double duty at linebacker and running back, and leads the team in tackles and rushing yards.
On this night, he was inconsequential.
On offense, he compiled 90 yards, but no chunk runs. On defense, he managed just a single solo tackle.
His teammates didn’t fare much better.
Offensively, they completed one pass for five yards and they ran 42 times for 174, just 4.1 yards a play.
I’ve seen lots of Redskins teams over the years. On that night, I saw the best product the school’s ever put on a gridiron.
The offense ran like a well-oiled machine. Senior quarterback Logan Cross flashed his all-state credentials. He lofted a perfectly placed ball on the first play of the game to best bud Mason Moore for a 45-yard touchdown. He would add three more scores.
But most impressive was how he handled pressure, deftly running out of bounds for a short gain when nobody was open.
Junior running back Kam Durden was a man possessed, flashing his speed on the corners and playing beyond his size on runs between the tackles.
But it was the defense that impressed most. Facing a Trojans offense that was averaging 33 points a game, they allowed a single touchdown in the second quarter. They allowed nothing in the second half.
Put in a bad spot twice after muffed punts, they came away unscored upon.
I sat in the box with the opposing coaches for most of the game. It wasn’t pretty. They could scarcely believe their team was being manhandled.
So now I feel better about the Redskins. They seem to be hitting their stride, and not a minute too soon. The schedule ahead looks treacherous with perennial powerhouse Commerce up next and top-ranked Prince Avenue to close out the season.
Nobody’s beating Prince, but the Redskins have a legitimate shot a runner up in the league, which would give them a home playoff game for the first time since 2005.
If they continue to play like they did against the Trojans, you can go ahead and make tailgate plans for Redskins Stadium the second weekend in November.
David Johnson is the sports correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
