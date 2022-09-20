Remember back when we all used to look forward to fall because it signaled the beginning of football season?
Nowadays, we dread it because football season is already halfway done, at least the high school version.
Autumn officially begins tomorrow. For most of our area teams, they’ll begin the stretch run of the season a day later. Given that we’re five games in for most of our locals, seems like a good time to assess where we’ve been and where we’re headed.
Loganville: If you’re ever going to risk your money betting on a local team, avoid the Red Devils. In my experience, they’re the most unpredictable team around.
Most seasons, they’re good for five or six wins. But every now and again, Loganville seemingly comes out of nowhere and makes a shocking run at region and state. This is one of those years.
If you picked the Red Devils to be unbeaten and ranked among the top 10 in the state at this point, please send me the winning numbers for this week’s lottery. Loganville has positioned itself to win its first region title since 2008. The Oct. 21 showdown with Jefferson could be the decisive game.
Walnut Grove: Two games in, it was no surprise that the Warriors were unbeaten. A relatively tame non-region slate offered the a much needed fast start. A win over North Hall to start region play raised eyebrows that Walnut Grove had turned a corner.
But a shocking loss to a previously winless Cedar Shoals team leaves the team at a crossroads. Will the Warriors continue their upward trend or come back to earth?
Friday’s game against a young East Forsyth program, now in its second season, will be huge for Walnut Grove. Not just in its race for the post season but in regaining confidence and momentum.
Monroe Area: We’re treading new ground here in the Kevin Reach era. In his five previous seasons with the Hurricanes, he’s never had a losing record past the second game. His current squad is 2-3
But some context is instructive. Monroe has played one of the toughest non-region schedules in the state. It’s three losses were to teams that are currently unbeaten and ranked among the top 10 in the state in their respective classifications.
The Hurricanes get a much-needed break this week before starting its region schedule. And heading into league play, record means nothing.
Social Circle: Recordwise, the Redskins are sitting pretty at 3-1. But how they’ve gotten there has been a tad underwhelming. Their victories have come over teams with a combined four wins. In their lone loss, they were overwhelmed by a very good Morgan County team.
We’ll learn a lot about Social Circle over the next couple of weeks as they face a pair of Class A powerhouses in Lamar County and Commerce.
A sweep of those two places the Redskins squarely in the conversation for a deep state run.
George Walton: Sadly, the Bulldogs have lived up to expectations so far. We’re in year two of their long climb back to respectability, and it’s been a rough road. After a season-opening win over a new program, GWA has struggled to be competitive, except for aclose call against cross-county rival Social Circle.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they are in a small and relatively weak region. Crazy as it sounds, they could still win a league title.
Loganville Christian: The Lions are following a similar path as their cross-county rival Bulldogs. Win the opener and drop three straight. Their showdown in a few weeks could be decisive in the region championship.
Despite their record, LCA has shown some promise, particularly the play of a pair of freshmen at key positions.
Kudos to the often-overmatched Lions for continuing the fight. Better days are definitely ahead.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
