“For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest of these, it might have been.”
British poet John Greenleaf Whittier included this well-known and oft-quoted phrase in his famous work entitled “Maud Muller’ written in 1856.
It’s about a young couple who fall in love but each never tells the other. As a result, both go through life wondering what might have been.
I couldn’t help but think of this sad tale of remorse and regret when I watch the trajectory of one of our area football teams.
George Walton Academy’s football program is enduring one of the toughest stretched in its long and storied history. After last week’s 48-0 trouncing by GIAA rival John Milledge, the Bulldogs have won just three of their past 12 games.
It’s quite the comedown for a team that appeared to be on the verge of developing into a powerhouse in the Georgia High School Association.
A three-time GISA state champ and perennial postseason contender in GHSA, the Bulldogs upped their game in, of all times, the pandemic season of 2020.
They went 7-2 during the regular season, losing only to top-ranked Prince Avenue and fourth-ranked Athens Academy, then proceeded to advance to the state quarterfinals despite having to travel every week.
Most impressively, they did it with a roster choked full of underclassmen. They appeared set for a serious run at a state championship in 2021. But in the weeks following the end of the season, everything fell apart.
Shane Davis, in his third year with the Bulldogs and second as head coach, was suspended and eventually resigned, all under mysterious circumstance. Following that, GWA was hit with GHSA sanctions for impermissible benefits to a player.
After the four forfeits its official record went from 9-3 to 4-8. But the biggest hit was the roster. Foremost was quarterback Gavin Hall.
A surprise starter as a freshman in 2020, he was the catalyst behind the Bulldogs amazing run. He finished third in the county in passing yards and fifth in rushing. And he was among the major reasons hopes ran so high for 2021.
Unfortunately, he left shortly after Davis resigned. He transferred to Loganville, where he played just one game before joining his third school in less than two seasons.
That school is Hebron Christian, which recently hired Jonathan Gess, winner of six state titles, as its head coach. Under his tutelage, Hall is on the verge of an unbelievable season.
Through the first three games, the junior signal caller had run for 780 yards and 10 TDs, making him the leading rusher in the state. He’d also added 354 yard and three touchdowns through the air.
The Lions are 4-0 for the first time in school history and, had they not moved into Class AAA from A, likely be ranked.
Which brings me back to our local Bulldogs. They have an outstanding coach in Logan Beer who, despite stepping into a messy situation, will eventually turn things around.
But I can’t help but wonder, had GWA had a more peaceful offseason after the 2020 season, what might have been.
David Johnson is a correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
