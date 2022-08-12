For two days I tried to see fast-pitch softball action.
Mother nature got in the way.
On Monday, Monroe Area was set to open its season at home against Athens Christian.
The Purple Hurricanes were going to honor their late coach Nicole Conwell with a pre-game ceremony. Conwell passed away back in July after a more than 20-year battle with auto-immune hepatitis.
I got to Monroe Area at about 4:30. The football team was still on the practice field when a big drop of rain hit my head. After two more big drops, the football team called a stop to practice and headed inside.
I should’ve known what would have happen next. A dark cloud had come in from the north. It started to rain and then rain some more.
By 5 p.m., which was the expected softball game time, it was a white-out. There would be no softball for Athens or the Purple Hurricanes.
Okay, then, let’s try again Tuesday. Loganville Christian was at the Monroe field. It was the Lady Lions first game and they were there in gold tops and gold socks.
Even though both teams were there at 5 p.m., the game was set for 6:30 because the umpires said that’s when they’d be there for sure.
Monroe’s coaches got the field ready and lined and the umps showed at 5:50, so maybe we’d get going by 6. That was until the dark cloud that came up from Walnut Grove parked itself next door.
This one measly thunderstorm was supposed to stay north but instead it veered, of course, toward Monroe.
At 6 p.m., the Lady Lions were introduced. Then the Purple Hurricanes. The national anthem was played.
Play ball? No. As soon as the umpire went to home plate, “Lightning.”
Well, that’s at least 25 minutes. And I swear, that stupid little thunderstorm just parked itself. No movement. Just sat there.
I went to get something to eat, when I came back at 7, fans were in the parking lot, still waiting.
The little storm hadn’t moved much farther, either.
I texted our photographer, Cassie, and said something to affect, “This what happens when you play softball in early August.”
Back in Alabama and Mississippi we play fast-pitch when the colleges do, the spring.
Usually the only thing you have to worry about there is occasional cold game in the evening.
At least Loganville and Walnut Grove got to play softball Tuesday. Albeit, it wasn’t in Walton County. Walnut Grove had a game at Cedar Shoals where they bashed them 17-0 in three innings.
Loganville went to Lilburn to play Parkview. There were more games set for Wednesday, Thursday and then Saturday, when George Walton opens up and Loganville is to have its Diamond Day.
That is if Mother Nature cooperates.
Monroe Area, by the way, will honor Coach Conwell on Aug. 24.
Jeff Byrd is sports editor of The Walton Tribune. Email: jeff.byrd@waltontribune.com
