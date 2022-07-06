Walton County, unlike neighboring Gwinnett, isn’t yet known for producing an abundance of 5-star athletes.
The latest was over a decade ago when Monroe Area defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt terrorized opposing offenses before signing with Notre Dame.
Fun fact: Tuitt recently retired from the NFL after eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steeler, returned to South Bend, and earned his degree.
George Walton Academy running back Stanley Williams came close, finishing up as a high 4-star before signing with Kentucky.
Eventually, another uber-talented player is going to emerge who is assigned the maximum accolade in recruiting circles. When it does, things could get very interesting. I’d say ugly, but beauty — or the lack thereof — is in the eye of the beholder.
If you’re just a casual fan of college football, you might not be aware that college players can legally be paid now. Not in the form of a paycheck from their college or university but, worse, from outside sources.
It’s called name/image/likeness, or NIL, and it’s effectively destroying the college game. Like the Olympics, it’s no longer an amateur activity.
You don’t have to like him, and as a Georgia fan I have a grudging respect, but Alabama football coach Nick Saban wasn’t wrong when he accused Texas A&M of buying its recent top-ranked recruiting class.
Problem is, the Aggies didn’t break any rules but were just better than everyone else at playing by the new ones. Many top players nowadays aren’t seeking out the best fit or education but following the money.
Which brings me back to that future Walton County 5-star.
NIL isn’t just impacting the college game. Many high school superstars aren’t sticking around for four years anymore. And if they are, they aren’t risking their future by playing for the ol’ home town team.
They are either cramming in classes to graduate a year early or skipping their senior seasons altogether. After all, a seven-figure payday awaits.
That’s not a typo. A four-star high school senior is rumored to have recently signed a $9.5 million NIL after committing to a certain school in Florida. He must really like his new program, because he supposedly turned down an $11 million offer to commit to another school.
I’m all for talented athletes making money. But college is not the place for it. Why not go the route of baseball and basketball and form a minor league.
That way, players can skip college, and the pretense of student-athlete, and make all the money they can.
Meanwhile, those wanting a true college experience and the education and benefits (free tuition, room and board, and health care, and a stipend) it provides can sign up with the school of their choice.
Certainly the college game will lose some talent, at least initially. But I’m betting once those who choose the alternate path tire of the rigor and struggles of minor league life, they’ll come flocking back.
Unfortunately, it’s not gonna happen because the money has already been unleashed.
So a word to the wise. When that next Walton County 5-star emerges, don’t hesitate to get a look. He won’t be around long.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
