The burgers were grilling, the popcorn popping and there was the hustle and bustle of pregame activity Friday night at Loganville’s Red Devil Stadium.
Players were going through their traditional warm ups, staff was scrambling to get the sidelines set up, and high-energy music was blaring from the speakers and echoing across the field.
But something was distinctly missing. It took me a minute, and then it hit me like a middle linebacker crushing a running back between the tackles.
No smell of fresh-cut grass.
It’s a staple of football, whether at practice or a game. I can’t describe it, but any of you who’ve been around the sport long enough know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s equal parts comforting, invigorating, and nostalgia-inducing.
It immediately takes you back to those days when you performed under those Friday night lights, whether as a player, cheerleader, and band member.
Sadly, those days are gone, with the exception of a pair of hold outs, in Walton County.
When last season concluded, the school system went about the monumental task of upgrading it’s three high school stadiums. Most notably, they tore out the real grass and installed the fake stuff.
I get it. Saves money and time on maintenance and upkeep. I still don’t like it, but hey, I’m an old fogey, a captive of tradition, who can’t move on.
No longer will there be dirt-streaked jersey’s or mud-caked cleats on a rainy night. At least coaches don’t have to worry about getting stains out of uniforms. Well, except for blood.
Social Circle, which has its own school system, made the move years ago when it opened its on-campus stadium.
Our local privates, George Walton and Loganville Christian, still have the good stuff, so I can get my fix at their games. But I figure it’s only a matter of time.
Admittedly, the field looks pristine. No divots or dead spots. And the green won’t fade as fall begins to wane.
As I glance over at the field house, dedicated to and named for Tommy Stringer, I can’t help but wonder what the longtime Loganville head football coach and athletics director would think. God rest his soul, he was as old school as they come.
After having crunched the numbers, I’m guessing he’d have eventually conceded. But in his heart-of-hearts, he’d feel the same as I do.
An informal straw poll of fans around the stadium was split, largely by age. No surprise there.
The younger crowd likes the more modern, sleek look while us old fogeys prefer the traditional.
One thing’s indisputable. The Red Devils are 2-0 on the stuff. Of course, correlation does not imply causation, unless they go unbeaten at home this year.
And the only thing better than the odor of freshly cut grass is the smell of victory.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
