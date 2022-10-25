I interrupt this football season to bring you news of girls high school basketball.
It’s dying.
According to a recent survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations, participation in girls basketball has declined 19% since 2002. That’s particularly troubling given the widespread promotion of the women’s game on the college and professional level.
This past winter, the NCAA women’s tournament received as much air time and press attention as the men. And the WNBA wrapped up its widely televised season with record-setting viewership.
So what’s happening on the high school level?
Several reasons have been offered.
That same NFSHSA survey found other girls sports are doing quite well. For example, soccer participation increased an astounding 27%, while volleyball went up 15% and track 10%.
For the most part, all three of those seasons are at different times than basketball.
It could be that girls are opting to specialize in a specific sport rather than spread themselves among many. Off-season travel ball in one sport can easily conflict with another.
Another explanation, given by a girls coach of a major powerhouse in Texas in a Wall Street Journal report, is that girls might be looking for a sports that's less demanding and doesn’t require such specialized skills. She’s no doubt gotten some push-back from coaches in those other sports.
But there might be something to it. Consider Natalie Bryant, daughter of the late, great Kobe, who, according to a magazine profile, is not into basketball and prefers volleyball because she hates running.
Other reasons, like a desire to work and earn money or family obligations, have cut into the participation rate of all sports, including girls basketball.
Whatever the reasons, here’s hoping the numbers turn around.
Girls basketball, particularly on the high school level, is a beautiful game. Sure, you don’t have the high-flying, above-the-rim action, although that’s changing as year-round training and specialty camps are upping the skill level of the fairer sex.
But what they lack in acrobatic displays, they more than make up for in solid play.
For example, defense is not a lost art in the girls game. And though many teams are now running the floor more, a half-court game is still the preferred attack.
Locally, we have the good fortune of having some of the best girls coaches around. Foremost is John Zorn at Loganville, who’s built a powerhouse and won over 200 games in 20-plus seasons.
David Johnson is a correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
