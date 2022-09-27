Walnut Grove will take Friday night off, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The Warriors are at a season, and dare I say, program fork in the road.
It’s no secret the Warriors have struggled on the gridiron since opening its doors in 2009.
Just once they’ve finished a season with a winning record. They’ve only reached the postseason one time.
In 11 varsity seasons, they’ve finished with four or fewer wins. They are on their fourth head coach, which averages out to a new head man every three years.
Robert Andrews, the current leader of the program, is in his fifth. His teams went 8-32 over his first four falls.
Twice Walnut Grove has juggled its affiliation to try and get untracked.
In 2014-15, it joined a far-flung region on the southeast edge of metro-Atlanta. The Warriors broke even at 10-10 but couldn’t sustain the momentum when they returned to a closer league.
This fall, they dropped to Class AAAA from AAAAA, where they’d spent the past six seasons.
So far, so good. Walnut Grove began the season with three straight wins for the first time ever, including their Region 8-AAAA opener.
All were on the road as the school planned to work around any hiccups in adding a new turf field.
But when they christened their fake grass with an inexplicable loss to a winless Cedar Shoals two weeks ago, you wondered if they were regressing to the mean.
But then they won a nail-biter on the road against a previously unbeaten East Forsyth, 7-6, last Friday and you wondered if maybe this team really is different. Maybe the program is on the brink of turning a corner.
They’ve never had this good of a record (4-1) this late in the season.
Truth be told, they won more than four games just once. Six is the school record, and I’m betting they eclipse that this year.
But it won’t come without a fight.
Reclassification made Region 8-AAAA much more manageable. Gone are perennial powers Jefferson and Flowery Branch. In their place is North Hall, a team the Warriors knocked off earlier.
But still around and looming on the schedule is second-ranked North Oconee, the odds-on favorite to successfully defend its region title. Besides that, Walnut Grove matches up nicely with everyone else. But they matched up nicely against Cedar Shoals and came up short. Another stinker or two like that and the season could go sideways.
So let’s hope the Warriors spend the week off getting healthy and preparing themselves mentally for a run at an historic season.
No group of fans and players deserves it more.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
Email: sports@waltontribune.com
