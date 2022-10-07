The outcome of Friday’s region game between George Walton Academy and Riverside Military was decided early and was never in doubt.
The outcome of Friday’s region game between George Walton Academy and Riverside Military was decided early and was never in doubt.
The Bulldogs opened region play with a crushing 56-0 homecoming win against overmatched Riverside Military Academy.
GWA built a 42-0 halftime lead and was never challenged in the homecoming contest.
Senior kicker Sara Bryan was crowned Homecoming Queen at halftime.
When her teammates emerged from the locker room they all posed for pictures with her.
The Bulldogs continued their best offensive output of the season on the first series of the second half. The 75-yard drive ended on a 28-yard touchdown run by Zack Wolf, his second score of the night.
Adam Denhardt then got in the act with a 32-yard run with 5:01 left in the third quarter.
GWA forced a three-and-out to start the game and took over at the RMS 32. The Bulldogs reached the end zone in just three plays on a 22-yard run by Carter Payne. Bryan’s PAT made the score 7-0 with 9:03 left in the first.
Roland Crutchfield hailed in a 42-yard pass from MJ Marable for GWA’s second score. Bryan’s kick gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage with 5:15 still left in the opening quarter.
Evan Ivester reached pay dirt on a 40-yard run with 48 seconds before the end of the opening 12 minutes. Bryan made it three-for-three on kicks as the Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead.
The next drive covered 73 yards in just three plays. Marable capped the drive with an 8-yard run at the 9:47 mark of the second quarter. Bryan drilled another PAT for a 28-0 cushion.
An interception by Mason Maughon set up the next score. Calan Fortunat ran 20 yards for the fifth GWA touchdown of the half. Bryan’s kick made it 35-0.
The Bulldogs put together a methodical 6-play, 62-yard drive capped by Wolf’s two-yard run. Adam Carnes added the extra point kick this time for a commanding 42-0 lead.
GWA travels to Loganville Christian Academy next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. region contest.
Managing Editor
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
