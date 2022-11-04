Evan Ivester

GWA senior Evan Ivester (4) gets through the grasp of a would-be tackler to pick up big yards against BCA during third quarter action Friday night. 

 Patrick Graham | Walton Tribune

Stingy defense and multiple big plays on offense helped the George Walton Academy football team stun previously unbeaten Bethlehem Christian 28-7 Friday night.

The win caps a region title for the Bulldogs in 2022, a stellar turnaround from 2021 after a mass exodus of players and forced resignation of a popular head coach almost killed the program.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.