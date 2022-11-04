Stingy defense and multiple big plays on offense helped the George Walton Academy football team stun previously unbeaten Bethlehem Christian 28-7 Friday night.
The win caps a region title for the Bulldogs in 2022, a stellar turnaround from 2021 after a mass exodus of players and forced resignation of a popular head coach almost killed the program.
All of that seemed light years behind GWA Friday night, however, as players celebrated on Keith Henderson Field.
Both teams entered Friday’s game with 3-0 marks in GIAA Region 4-AAAA but the visiting Knights were also 9-0 overall, the best start in their program’s history.
The Bulldogs were the more physical team and controlled the line of scrimmage keeping BCA standout running back Joshua Adams in check for most of the night.
Leading 14-0 at halftime, GWA added to its lead on a 35-yard by senior Carter Payne with 2:07 to go in the third.
Payne then intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final moments of the third quarter as BCA desperately tried to get back in the contest.
MJ Marable sealed the deal with 4:17 to play on a 4-yard quarterback keeper.
BCA finally found the end zone with 30 seconds to play on an 11-yard pass from Ben Reed to Caedmon Geddings.
On the night George Walton honored its senior players, several seniors came up big.
The GWA defense forced BCA to punt on the first offensive series of the game. The Bulldogs then got on the board on a 71-yard run by senior Evan Ivester with 6:23 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead after senior Sara Bryan’s kick. Bryan was 4-of-4 for the night.
After the team’s traded punts, the Knights began their third possession of the half at the Bulldog 32. The GWA defense held, however, keeping its 7-point advantage.
The Bulldogs used another big play for its second touchdown on a 49-yard run by Payne with 4:16 remaining in the first half. Bryan added another successful PAT for a 14-0 lead.
BCA did enter the regular season finale with some injuries to key players. On this night at least, GWA was the more physical team and appeared to have more speed.
Senior Adam Carnes helped lead the special teams with three punts that each covered more than 50 yards.
Both teams will now await the news of their place in the standings for their playoff opponents. The top 10 teams in the classification qualify for the playoffs with the top six seeds receiving a bye.
