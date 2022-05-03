The George Walton Academy girls tennis team has had the weekend to bask in triumph of making it to the GHSA Private A Final Four.
The Bulldogs, however, as Monday morning, still do not have an opponent set for this week’s Final 4 semifinal match. The one thing set it stone is that the match will be held in Monroe at the GWA Tennis Courts either Wednesday or Thursday.
The three other quarterfinal matches in the GHSA Private A draw are to be decided on Monday afternoon. This includes the match between Holy Innocents School in Atlanta against Heritage School in Newnan. The winner of this match meets George Walton (20-0) in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, the Wesleyan School of Atlanta faces Athens Christian Monday while Christian Heritage of Dalton battles Brookstone of Columbus. The one other thing set in stone is the GHSA Private A Championship match. It will be Saturday, May 14, at Berry College in Rome.
GWA head coach Chiara di Salvo-Roque was still in a happy mood Monday morning, a few days after the Bulldogs battled back from an 0-2 deficit in their quarterfinal match against Mt. Vernon of Atlanta.
“I had a migrane after that (match) and then I could not walk from my soreness,” di Salvo-Roque said. “There was so much pressure and so much intensity at the same time. The girls, even Ellie, said she was sore all over the place.”
They have had time to recover and who ever they face this week, will be the ones on a tight schedule.
“Wednesday would be the best day for us, but I will talk to who wins from the Holy Innocents and Heritage Newnan match, and it could be Thursday at 3:30 or 4,” di Salvo-Roque said.
The Bulldogs made their comeback last week behind the doubles teams of Abigail Mack and Mia Smith along with Riley Root and Avery Collin. Mack and Smith were down 4-1 in the third set but won five games in a row to win the match.
“They were still made about losing the second set and being down 4-1 in the third,” di Salvo-Roque said. “They did practice on their own over the weekend and our ready to practice today with us.”
The GWA coach and her staff has brought in some tapes from a couple of NCAA Division I teams on how they play doubles.
“We want to see if we can move better around the net,” she said. “We are focusing on the doubles because we know we have a deeper lineup than most. We also know the singles are going to be tough.”
Mt Vernon was the third team from Region 5-Private A and they had two singles players ranked in the USTA Georgia youth rankings. Two Atlanta teams remain, including Holy Innocents. Wesleyan was the Region 5 champ.
Ellie Lang, who delivered the team match victory after her straight sets win on Thursday, is ready for the Final Four. She defeated Annabelle France 6-2, 6-3.
“I’m super excited to be going to the Final Four,” Lang said.
GWA’s top singles players are seniors Reagan Peppers and Camille Malcolm. They have been dominant this season in region play and the first two rounds as GWA has won all 20 of its team matches.
