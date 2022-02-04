MONROE — George Walton Academy will play host to the Region 8-A Private high school basketball tournament next week.
The event begins Tuesday and continues through Feb. 16.
The Bulldogs muscled their way into a tie for first place in the region with a 58-48 victory Tuesday over Tallulah Falls.
GWA (15-4 overall, 7-2 region) was to wrap up regular season play Friday night at home against Prince Avenue Christian.
The Bulldogs stayed perfect in games at the Nicholson Center with their victory Tuesday, but had to rally to do it.
The Indians got out to an 18-8 lead after a quarter and led 25-18 at halftime. But the Bulldogs rallied to lead 43-33 at the end of the third quarter and never looked back.
Noah Hicks scored 18 points and Reese Gelsthorpe 12 to lead GWA. Kennedy Johnson and Will Herren scored 9 points apiece and Chase Jocelyn 8.
Anfernee Hanna of Tallulah Falls led all scorers with 20 points. Devonte Allen had 12 for the Indians (17-3, 7-2).
Athens Christian entered the week in third place in the region at 5-3 with Prince Avenue right behind at 4-4.
TFS girls 53, GWA 42
Veronaye Charlton scored 29 points to lead Tallulah Falls to victory. The Indians led 15-9, 29-21 and 40-34 at the rest stops.
Caroline Conner scored 12 points to pace George Walton (10-9, 3-4).Kiersten Henderson added 10.
Denika Lightbourne scored 15 for Tallulah Falls (9-4, 4-2).
The week began with Athens Academy and Prince in a tie for first place in the region.
