The George Walton Academy girls tennis team collected its 13th victory beating Loganville 4-1 last week.
The Lady Dogs picked up a quick victory at No. 2 singles from Camille Malcom. Abigail Mack and Mia Smith won a tight doubles match at No. 1 doubles position while Ellie Lang clinched the meet at No.3 3 singles giving GWA the victory.
Riley Root and Avery Collins contributed with another win at No. 2 doubles.
The GWA boys tennis team also recorded a win against a strong LHS opponent.
The Bulldog singles players got all the wins needed.
Logan Thortnon got the first point for the Bulldogs, Evan Phillips got the second win and Braylee Malcom clinched the meet at No. 3 singles in a comeback win, rallying for an 8-6 win after trailing 5-2 earlier in the match.
The GWA girls also earned a earned a win against a strong Brookwood team last week 3-2.
The wins by Malcom (No. 2 singles) and Lang (No. 3 singles) and the pair of Abigail Mack/Mia Smith gave GWA the toughest victory it had to that point in the season, coach Chiara Di Salvo Roque’ said.
The Lady Dogs got another victory last week beating Providence Christian Academy 4-1. Collins and Root clinched the meet at No. 2 doubles.
The GWA boys earned another quality victory against Providence as well (3-2) as Braylee Malcom recorded the third win of the match at No. 3 singles winning 6-4, 6-2.
