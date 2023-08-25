George Walton Academy was unable to keep up the momentum from their win in Week 1, falling prey to a bigger, faster Mount Vernon squad in a 30-14 loss.
The Mustangs ran up and down the field on the Bulldogs, scoring twice in quick succession before GWA even ran their first play.
The Bulldogs were plagued by turnovers, including multiple interceptions, a fumbled kickoff and other missed opportunities which left them unable to keep up with Mount Vernon.
George Walton’s struggles started early, falling behind to Mount Vernon early in the first quarter, as Mustangs quarterback Sam Nazarian scored on a 13-yard run to put Mount Vernon on the board. Senior Nathan Webb’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
The Mustangs scored again late in the first on a 22-yard pass from Nazarian to Wallker Warshaw to go up by a second touchdown, but this time the PAT was no good, leaving Mount Vernon up by only 13.
George Walton would try to take advantage of this midway through the second quarter as the Bulldogs finally scored to draw within six after senior MJ Marable ran in a touchdown from three yards out. Will Vaughn’s kick was good to make it 13-7.
GWA also worked to get the running game going, with AJ Dillard gaining 36 yards on five carries, Laji Taylor 35 yards on six carries and Zack Wolf 26 yards on five carries.
It wasn’t enough to catch up, however, as the Mustangs scored once more before halftime on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Nazarian to Nate Thomas as time expired to go up 20-7.
The Bulldogs continues to have their ups and downs going into the third quarter, as Mason Maughon intercepted a Mustangs pass in the end zone, only for the Bulldogs to throw an interception right back on the ensuing drive.
The Mustangs would extend their lead late in the third quarter to go up 27-7, putting the game well out of reach for the struggling Bulldogs.
George Walton would finally hit paydirt a second time midway through the final quarter, as sophomore Zack Wolf ran the ball in from eight yards out for a touchdown. Vaughn’s kick was good to make the score 27-14.
But it was too little, too late for the Bulldogs. Mount Vernon would score again on a 22-yard field goal with only 2:17 left in the game to go up 30-14, an insurmountable lead for the Bulldogs to match with so little time left.
