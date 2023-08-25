Laji Taylor

Junior GWA running back Laji Taylor (14) makes a Mount Vernon defender miss on the way to a big run in first half action Friday night.  

 Patrick Graham | The Tribune

George Walton Academy was unable to keep up the momentum from their win in Week 1, falling prey to a bigger, faster Mount Vernon squad in a 30-14 loss.

The Mustangs ran up and down the field on the Bulldogs, scoring twice in quick succession before GWA even ran their first play.

