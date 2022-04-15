George Walton Academy swept through Loganville Christian Academy in region baseball play to improve its 8-A Private record to 7-5.
The Bulldogs outscored the Lions 35-7 in the three-game series including a 14-2 win Wednesday.
Colt Ratliff homered in the third inning for GWA. The game was close as the Bulldogs led 3-2 after three innings.
However, the flood gates opened in the fourth as GWA pushed 11 runs across. Brandon Berenguer finished the game 3-for-3 with three RBI while Jake Lance was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI.
Mason Maughn finished the game 2-for-4 while Blake Woodring added a pair of singles. The Bulldogs had 13 hits in the contest. Christian Hansen also had an RBI double.
LCA dropped to 5-20 overall and 0-12 in region. Austin Schroeder and Kyle Giddons both drove in runs.
Tyler Woodbury was the winning pitcher for GWA who is now 16-10 overall.
The Bulldogs had already posted 11-0 and 10-5 wins against LCA.
GWA will close out the regular season with a three-game series against Athens Academy beginning Monday.
LCA begins a three-game series against Prince Avenue Christian on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.