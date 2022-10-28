George Walton Academy rushed for 450 yards and seven touchdowns to defeat Lakeview Academy 56-36.
George Walton Academy rushed for 450 yards and seven touchdowns to defeat Lakeview Academy 56-36.
Calan Fortunat rushed for 146 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Carter Payne rushed for 95. yards and one score.
Even Ivester rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns as GWA led 28-17 at the half.
The Bulldogs added two more scores in the third quarter, with Mason Maughon running for a 60-yard score and MJ Marble scoring another amidst his 47 yards.
Sara Bryan kicked eight PATs across four quarters.
Despite a rocky season overall, the 4-5 Bulldogs are undefeated in region play, setting up a showdown for the top seed in the playoffs next week against unbeaten Bethlehem Christian Academy.
The Bulldogs can secure the region championship with a win over the Knights at home next Friday.
