Down 0-2 after both of their senior singles players went down to players ranked in the United States Tennis Association’s Georgia junior rankings, George Walton Academy needed to find some hope somewhere.
They found it from both sets of doubles and ninth grade singles player Ellie Lang.
Lang won the game-deciding match, beating Mt. Vernon’s Annabelle France 6-3, 6-2, to send GWA to the Georgia Private A Team Tennis Championship’s Final Four.
The 3-2 match victory over the Mt. Vernon, also keeps the Bulldogs’ remarkable unbeaten season alive at 20-0.
GWA will advance to face either Mt. Pisgah or Heritage Newnan in the Final Four semifinals next Wednesday, May 4. Both are lower seeds so GWA will be at home for the semifinals. The championship match is set for Rome, the following week. Lang, a first-year player in the GWA tennis program led by Coach Chiara di Salvo-Roque, was able to deliver the match victory in a pressure-situation.
But had it not been for the stunning comeback from the Bulldogs’ one doubles team of Abigail Mack and Mia Smith, Lang’s result would have been moot. Lang’s match, however, was needed and the quarterfinal playoff came down to her result.
“I knew it was all down to me so that made me nervous, but once I started to play, I got my game on,” Lang said. “I found out she couldn’t hit my high and heavy.”
Lang used her back-hand to great affect, breaking France’s serve twice with in the final set. Lang went up 5-2 in the second set and got to serve out the match. On match point, she got France to hit into the net to complete the Things looked really grim about an hour earlier as GWA trailed 2-0.
Mt. Vernon’s Morrie Hanson and Ellie Stalser were just two games away from locking up a 3-0 match win for the Atlanta-based team. Mack and Smith had won the first set 6-2 but the Atlanta pair rallied to take the second 6-3 and were up 4-1 in the deciding third set.
‘I think we just wanted it more,” Smith said of the GWA comeback. “It was a close one. We knew what to do and we pulled it out.”
On the other side of the court, Riley Root and Avery Collin were a couple of points from winning in two sets but an argument broke out over a call with the GWA pair up 6-5 in the second set. The Bulldogs went ahead and conceded the point but got two in exchange to take the second set 7-5. The match gave GWA its first team point to make the team match score, 2-1.
“I was frustrated about the (argument),” Root said. “We went to deuce after we let them get the point. They were pretty good and pretty determined, but we knew we had to get the doubles points.”
Now, GWA needed Smith and Mack to come through.
Smith and Mack managed to stop the bleeding by holding serve. They then broke the Mt. Vernon pair to draw to within 4-3. Mack held serve to tie the match at 4-4. A second service break put GWA up one. Finally, Smith was able to serve for the match and won it with a ripped down the line return for match point.
“We know what we’re good at and what their weaknesses were, we went for it and got it,” Smith said.
With the match scored tied at 2, it was up to Lang. She was already up 4-2 and then served out to get a 6-3 win in set one.
In the two singles matches, GWA’s Reagan Peppers lost to Georgia’s No. 95th ranked 16U player in Sofia Fur. Fur won 6-2, 6-1. Camille Malcom also faced a USTA junior ranked player in Danella O’Leary. O’Leary won 6-3, 6-2 to put Mt. Vernon up 2-0 in the team match.
